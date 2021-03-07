N.H. Hoops Playoff Roundup: Groveton Stuns Crusaders; Woodsville Rallies To Reach Final Four

LITTLETON — The Groveton boys made up their minds if they were going down in the quarterfinals, they were going down in flames and there were plenty of flames on Saturday. But the Eagles didn’t go down, they burned unbeaten Littleton 57-47 for a ticket to the Division IV semifinals.
The Eagles had a huge effort from Aiden Whiting with 18 points (8 of 9 on the line), eight rebounds and six steals. Matt St. Cyr produced a game-high 22 points.
When the two teams played early in the season and the Crusaders won handily, Whiting nor St. Cyr were factors, but the two certainly made an impact this time.
“We decided we were going to do what we’ve been doing for the last three weeks and run with it. If the ball went flying off the wall so be it,” GHS coach Mark Collins said. “Offensively we moved the ball and our half-court defense worked, for the most part, to contain with our press. We played our game today. We wanted to run the ball. Whiting stepped up big time for us. St. Cyr got inside stuff for us.”
The Eagles broke away from a three-point game with a 12-2 run during a four-minute span in the fourth. Foul shots mattered and GHS was 14 of 19. Chris Corliss and Whiting canned some big foul shots down the stretch and St. Cyr had six crucial points.
The Eagles hustled from start to finish with playoff life at stake. A mini-surge early had four points from Whiting between a three from St. Cyr and a two from Chris Corliss for an 11-4 Groveton lead.
The Crusaders struck back with a pair of threes from Mike Hampson and one from Parker Paradice to regain the lead, 15-11. Another triple from Hampson to open the second pushed the hosts ahead by seven.
The Eagles surged and retook the lead by two, 23-21 when Kaden Cloutier nailed a three and assisted Brandon Laundry on a two. As the half neared, a St. Cyr to Kenison connection kept a slim one-point lead in the Eagles’ favor.
The lead changed hands seven times in the third and once the score was tied at 39-all. Whiting with nine points and St. Cyr with a twister through to beat the horn kept the Eagles ahead by two points, 41-39. Hampson struck for his fourth triple plus a two for the Crusaders. Finkle and Stephen Lucas kept the Crusaders within three with three minutes gone in the finale but Littleton never got closer.
Though Julian Kenison was quiet on points with only three, he was the setup man six times and had an active hand on the defensive disruption. Corliss, despite foul trouble, hauled in 10 rebounds and added five points.
“We didn’t get any easy baskets, everything was hard,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Give Groveton credit, they played well and deserved the win. Whiting and St. Cyr made big plays. The thing for us was turnovers in the last two games (22 and 21) and we didn’t make that many all season.”
Littleton bows out at 9-1 and will graduate Landon Bromley, Josh Finkle, Cole Hadlock, Jason Hamilton, Stephen Lucas, Parker Paradice, Spenser Stevens, Jean Carlos Diaz Flores, Austin Marquis. Howard noted that the careers of the nine seniors were “pretty impressive”.
The Crusaders had not lost a home playoff game since 2004-05 and this marked the first time in 10 years that Littleton boys have not been in the semifinals.
Groveton returns to the final four as the winner of Region 4 and will face the winner of Region 3, Woodsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Plymouth High school.
GROVETON (11-4): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-5; Aiden Whiting 5-8-18; Matt St. Cyr 9-2-22; Julian Kenison 1-1-3; Brandon Laundry 2-0-4; Chris Corliss 1-3-5. Totals: 20-FG 14-19-FT 57.
LITTLETON (9-1): Cole Hadlock 1-0-3; Mike Hampson 6-0-16; Parker Paradice 3-0-8; Stephen Lucas 3-2-8; Landon Bromley 0-1-1; Jason Hamilton 1-0-2, Josh Finkle 2-5-9 Totals: 16-FG 8-14-FT 47.
GHS 13 14 14 16 — 57
LHS 17 9 13 8 — 47
3-Point FG: G 3 (St. Cyr 2, Cloutier 1); L 7 (Hampson 4, Paradice 2, Hadlock 1). Team Fouls: G 14; L 13.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
WOODSVILLE 48, CONCORD CHRISTIAN 42: In Concord, N.H., the Engineers won their second straight playoff game on the road, in the process making their second D-IV final four in the past three years.
Down 12 early, by committee, they made up the deficit led by 12 points each from Cam Tenney-Burt, Cam Davidson and Michael Maccini. Woodsville dominated the middle two quarters.
The Engineers go to Plymouth for their Wednesday 7 p.m. semifinal against the Groveton Eagles, who ousted Littleton on Saturday. Instead of the usual Foley Gymnasium venue at Plymouth State University, however, the game will be at Plymouth Regional High School.
WOODSVILLE (8-3): Corey Bemis 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 5-0-12, Cam Davidson 6-0-12, Michael Maccini 3-4-12, Nick Vigent 1-0-2, Elijah Flocke 2-4-8. Totals: 18-FG 8-10-FT 48.
CONCORD (6-5): Duffy 3-2-8, Young 1-0-3, Syvertson 1-0-2, Spurr 1-0-3, Herzer 1-0-3, Jarvis 8-4-21, Turner 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 6-8-FT 42.
WHS 8 19 12 9 — 48
CCA 13 11 6 12 — 42
3-Point FG: W 4 (Tenney-Burt 2, Maccini 2); C 4 (Spurr, Duffy, Young, Jarvis). Team Fouls: W 10, S 15.
