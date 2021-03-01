COLEBROOK — Carson Rancourt joined the 1,000-point scoring club in Colebrook’s 93-62 win over Pittsburg-Canaan in a Division IV tournament playin contest on Monday night.
The senior guard finished with 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter. His three-pointer in the third period was the milestone field goal.
“Very well-deserved,” said Colebrook coach Ryan Call. “He has put in a lot of work over the years on his shooting. Hard worker. Very unselfish player. Very fitting for him to get it on a 3-pointer. I am extremely happy for him. With the shortened season, it didn’t look like he would get it, but fortunately, we were able to play enough games that he was able to reach it and I know it’s been a goal of his for a long time.”
Kolten (23) and Kaiden Dowse combined for 39 points in the win.
Colebrook advances in the randomly-seeded Region 4 pod, facing No. 1 Littleton in a first-round clash on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
PC (0-3): Prehemo 7-0-19, Foote 2-5-9, G. Hurlbert 4-0-8, K. Hurlbert 9-1-19, Giroux 3-1-7. Totals: 25-FG 6-9-FT 62.
CA (8-7): Carson Rancourt 8-6-23, Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolten Dowse 8-3-23, Brandyn Lawruk 2-0-4, Marik Boire 4-0-10, Keaton Lord 2-0-4, Kaiden Dowse 7-2-16, Maddox Godzyk 2-4-8, Keenan Hurlbert 1-0-2. Totals: 35-FG 15-20-FT 93.
PC 16 17 18 11 — 62
CA 30 15 27 21 — 93
3-Point FG: P 6 (Prehemo 5, K. Hurlbert); C 8 (Rancourt, Villa, Ko. Dowse 4, Boire 2). Team Fouls: P 17, C 15.
GROVETON 51, GORHAM 35: In Groveton, the Eagles had three in double figures and caught fire midway to halftime to overturn an early lead by the upset-minded Huskies in a Region 4 playin game to open the D-IV tournament.
Julian Kenison had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Matt St. Cyr added 16 points, 13 in the second half, while providing menacing defense, and Chris Corliss tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the win.
The Eagles had not seen the Huskies since the season opener, also a win for Groveton. Kenison kept the hosts even at eight and 10 early until the last seconds when Anthony Frisk drained a three and Wyatt Deblois followed with a buzzer-beater three to secure the lead for Gorham.
The pace was decidedly deliberate to hold the Eagles in check.
Gorham still held the lead, 18-13, with 3:56 to halftime when the Eagles went on a run that netted 10 points. Corliss, with two on the line and a two from the floor, led the charge. St Cyr added two points on a feed from Kenison and St. Cyr had a key steal that setup Kenison. Another assist by Kenison went to Aiden Whiting in that decisive surge that had the Eagles up, 23-18 at the break.
“We started getting some offense going and the defense was a little more active,” said GHS coach Mark Collins. “We got out running and had some stuff in transition. We started going down low to Corliss and St. Cyr went to the basket. Three in double digits is what we need.”
The Eagles kept the ball rolling after halftime and St. Cyr fired in eight points in a row right after Gorham came within six to widen that gap to 37-21. Corliss and St. Cyr split 12 points in the fourth to hold off the Huskies.
The Eagles play at Profile on Wednesday night for a berth in the quarterfinals. The two did not play each other in the regular season.
GORHAM (2-7): Brendan Saladino 2-0-5; Kody Lemieux 1-3-5; Richard Burton 1-2-4; Anthony Frisk 5-0-14; Wyatt Deblois 3-0-7. Totals: 12-FG 5-9-FT 35.
GROVETON (9-4): Aiden Whiting 1-0-2; Matt St. Cyr 7-1-16; Julian Kenison 8-1-18; Chris Corliss 6-3-15. Totals: 22-FG 4-6-FT 51.
GO 16 2 5 12 — 35
GR 10 13 14 14 — 51
3-Point FG: Go 6 (Frisk 4, W. Deblois, B.Saladino); Gr 3 (Kenison 2, St. Cyr). Team Fouls: Go 12; Gr 9.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
WOODSVILLE 54, LIN-WOOD 34: At Haverhill Cooperative Middle School, Elijah Flocke pumped in 22 points, including four triples, as the fourth-seeded Engineers surged past the fifth-seeded Lumberjacks in a Division IV tournament playin game.
Woodsville advances to play at No. 1 Lisbon in a Region 3 first-round clash on Wednesday night at 7. The tournament seeds were randomly generated.
Cam Tenney-Burt added 14 points and Cam Davidson added 10 for the Engineers, who led 22-21 at halftime, then held the Lumberjacks to 13 second-half points to run away.
Cam Clermont had 16 first-half points, including four 3s, to keep Lin-Wood close in the first half.
LW (7-6): Manning 1-0-2, Clermont 9-0-22, Avery 1-1-3, Leblanc 2-2-7. Totals: 13-FG 3-8-FT 34.
WHS (8-3): Corey Bemis 2-1-5, Cam Tenney-Burt 6-2-14, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Cam Davidson 4-2-10, Elijah Flocke 8-2-22. Totals: 21-FG 7-14-FT 54.
LW 10 11 5 8 — 34
WHS 15 7 22 10 — 54
3-Point FG: L 5 (Clermont 4, Leblanc); W 5 (Maccini, Flocke 4). Team Fouls: L 12, W 8.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 50, BERLIN 32: In Whitefield, the Spartans held the Mounties to a single point in the first quarter of their D-III playin, in the process moving on to play Belmont in a first-rounder Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Brody LaBounty had 17 points, with Avery Hazelton adding 14 and eight rebounds.
BHS: Poirier 1-0-2, Poulin 5-1-11, Mercier 0-3-3, Huntoon 0-2-2, Dow 7-0-14. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 32
WM: Brody LaBounty 5-5-17, Brayden White 3-3-9, Parker Valdez 2-0-5, Tyler Hicks 1-3-5, Avery Hazelton 6-2-14. Totals: 17-FG 13-17-FT 50
BHS 1 12 7 12 — 32
WM 10 11 19 10 — 50
3-Point FG: W 3 (LaBounty 2, Valdez). Team Fouls: B 17, W 13.
