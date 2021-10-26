LITTLETON — A goal by senior Quincy Burger with 3:23 left in the first 10-minute overtime session gave the ninth-seeded Profile Patriots a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 8 Littleton in the first round of the Division IV soccer tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
The ball got in front of the Littleton net, and goalie Kyle Fuentes appeared to lose his footing. The ball came to Burger, who knocked it into the open net for the win.
The victory lifted the Patriots into Friday’s quarterfinals at top-seeded Epping (14-2).
The teams had split one-goal games during the regular season on the other’s field, and the postseason rubber match reflected that.
Trailing 1-0 at the half, however, the Crusaders outshot Profile 10-4 in the second half, setting up some very good chances. One of the best of those came in the 31st minute, when a header by Crusader sophomore Joelvy Perez went over the reach of goalie Danny Burnell, then just barely cleared the crossbar.
Fuentes had little chance on the first goal of the game, which came with 24:22 to go in the first half on a line drive of a shot by Patriots junior Pearson Freligh from the right side into the upper near corner of the net. Profile outshot LHS 9-7 in taking a 1-0 halftime lead. Littleton senior Mike Hampson almost evened it with 2:30 left, but his shot went just wide right.
Perez didn’t miss with 12:46 left in the second half. Burnell initially stoned Perez with a point-blank save, but the rebound came straight back to Perez, and it ricocheted in for a 1-1 tie.
Burnell came up big with six minutes left with a point-blank save, then another good stop on the ensuing corner kick by junior Carmichael Lopez.
Littleton ends with 10-7 record, and loses just two seniors, Hampson and Grady Millen, to graduation. “Both put a lot into the program over the years, had a great season this year and will be missed,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said.
“We played hard today and the boys left it all on the field,” he added. “I thought we outplayed them in the second half and OT, had several good chances, just not able to put a second one in the back of the net.”
NO. 4 WOODSVILLE 4, NO. 13 LISBON 1: In Woodsville, Nathaniel Chumbes had a goal and two assists as the Engineers won their 10th in a row to set up a quarterfinal with the Wilton-Lyndeborough vs. Pittsfield winner. Scheduled for Tuesday, that game was rained out and will be played Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a goal by Coby Youngman made for a 1-0 halftime score. Second-half goals by Cam Tenney-Burt, and Bryce Williams then made it 3-0 before the Panthers got a goal from Dyland Colby (Isley Rose assist). It was the first tally surrendered by the Engineers since Sept. 22, their last loss, 2-0 to Littleton.
The Panthers end at 8-9 overall, and lose four seniors to graduation, including Andrew Strout, Noah Cacio, Rose and Colby.
