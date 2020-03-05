LITTLETON — It was a far cry from their regular-season game, but the top-seeded Littleton Crusaders still prevailed 68-58 over Colebrook Academy in the Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday, booking their 10th straight trip, and 11th in 12 years, to the final four at Plymouth State University.

Senior Todd Krol-Corliss made his last home game count. With a game-high 26 points, he made 7 of 8 3-pointers, improving that to a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:25 to seal the deal.

