Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Littleton's Stephen Lucas battles for a loose ball with Colebrook's Kaden Dowse, left, and Daegan Riff during the top-seeded, unbeaten Crusaders' 68-58 win over No. 9 Colebrook in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Littleton's Stephen Lucas battles for a loose ball with Colebrook's Kaden Dowse, left, and Daegan Riff during the top-seeded, unbeaten Crusaders' 68-58 win over No. 9 Colebrook in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Top-seeded, unbeaten Littleton tops No. 9 Colebrook 68-58 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Todd Krol-Corliss was 6 of 7 from distance and hit 8 of 8 foul shots for a game-high 26 points while Parker Briggs collected 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Crusaders advanced to their 10th straight final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LITTLETON — It was a far cry from their regular-season game, but the top-seeded Littleton Crusaders still prevailed 68-58 over Colebrook Academy in the Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday, booking their 10th straight trip, and 11th in 12 years, to the final four at Plymouth State University.
Senior Todd Krol-Corliss made his last home game count. With a game-high 26 points, he made 7 of 8 3-pointers, improving that to a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:25 to seal the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.