N.H. Playoff Roundup: Profile, Woodsville To Clash In Final Four

EPPING — Pearson Freligh netted a hat trick and the upstart Profile Patriots stunned top-seeded Epping 6-2 in the Division IV boys soccer quarterfinals on Friday.
Alex Leslie scored twice and Jack Price added another tally for Profile (11-5-2), which advances to take on North Country foe and fourth-seeded Woodsville in Tuesday night’s semifinals at Bank of N.H. Stadium in Laconia. Game time is 6:15 p.m.
Freligh opened the scoring at the 7-minute mark and Leslie made it 2-0 in the 20th minute. After Jake Snyder made it 2-1, Freligh made 3-1 Profile with 6 minutes to half.
Freligh got his hat trick, making it 4-1 early in the second half before Price made it 5-1. Matt Preparer got a late PK for Epping while Leslie added the Pats’ final tally.
The Blue Devils end with a 14-3 mark.
Profile and Woodsville battled to a 1-all result in their only regular-season meeting on Sept. 14.
No. 2 Gorham will play No. 3 Sunapee in Tuesday’s other D-IV semifinal (4 p.m.).
NO. 4 WOODSVILLE 2, NO. 12 PITTSFIELD 0: In Woodsville, Bryce Williams scored in the first half and Andre Chumbes tallied in the second as the Engineers punched their ticket to the Division IV final four.
Both goals came on free kicks from Ben Taylor. It was the 11th straight win for WHS, 10th coming via shutout.
Woodsville (15-2-1) will take on No. 9 Profile (11-5-2) in Tuesday night’s semifinals at Bank of NH Stadium in Laconia (6:15). The Engineers and Patriots played to a 1-all draw in their only meeting this season (Sept. 14).
No. 2 Gorham will play No. 3 Sunapee in Tuesday’s other semifinal (4 p.m.).
