N.H. soccer: Belmont blanks undermanned Spartans 6-0

White Mountains Regional's Corbin Frenette moves the ball ahead of Belmont's Kadin Jewell during their clash on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

WHITEFIELD — Overmatched and undermanned was the story for White Mountains on Friday night.

In the bitter cold. Belmont stomped the Spartans, 6-0, opening with a goal scored by Nate Sottak in a mere 15 seconds.

