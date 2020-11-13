NAC Keeps Winter Sports On Table

There’s still hope for a winter sports season in the North Atlantic Conference.
The NAC Presidents’ Council on Friday offered support for tentative plans to conduct winter sports during the spring semester but opted to wait until January to make a final decision based on the state of the pandemic at that time.
The conference offers four winter sports — men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Tentative plans to begin conference basketball games on Jan. 29, 2021, remain on hold for now. The first NAC swimming and diving event is slated for March 13-14.
“We are committed to providing student-athletes with an opportunity to play their sport if it is safe for them and our campuses and wider communities to do so,” said Presidents’ Council Chair Ray Rice, also the president at UMaine-Presque Isle. “The coronavirus will ultimately determine the fate of winter sports in the NAC, and we are cautiously optimistic that the worrisome trend we are seeing nationally right now will change course in a way that allows for safe athletic competition.”
NVU-Lyndon competes in men’s and women’s basketball. Updates to the Hornets’ sports schedules will be shared when available.
“We are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated the pandemic thus far, and we will continue to make their athletic and student experience as rich as possible,” the school said in a news release.
The NAC Presidents’ Council, which will reconvene in mid-January to determine a course of action, also lso affirmed support for allowing institutional autonomy to conduct athletic activities regardless of the final decision on a conference schedule or championship. Presidents also endorsed plans for playing traditionally fall sports on a smaller scale throughout the spring semester, understanding that implementing the plans may not be possible and changing course may be needed.
Eligible student-athletes in all sports benefit from a blanket waiver in Division III this year. They will not be charged with a season of participation, regardless of the level of practice or games throughout the year. Student-athletes also have two extra semesters to take advantage of extended eligibility.
