LYNDON CENTER — Cora Nadeau scored all 18 of her points in the second half, 14 coming in the third quarter, as the North Country Falcons held off host Lyndon 41-30 in a New Year’s Eve matinee on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.

Sabine Brueck added 10 points while chasing and disrupting LI standout guard Brooke’lyn Robinson all afternoon, as the Falcons earned the season sweep of the Vikings and pushed their record to 7-0.

