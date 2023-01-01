North Country's Sabine Brueck (3) congratulates Cora Nadeau after a Lyndon timeout during the Falcons' 41-30 win in a Division II battle at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Falcons upped their record to 7-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon's Brooke'lyn Robinson snatches the ball from North Country's Cora Nadeau during the Falcons' 41-30 win in a Division II battle at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Falcons upped their record to 7-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDON CENTER — Cora Nadeau scored all 18 of her points in the second half, 14 coming in the third quarter, as the North Country Falcons held off host Lyndon 41-30 in a New Year’s Eve matinee on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Sabine Brueck added 10 points while chasing and disrupting LI standout guard Brooke’lyn Robinson all afternoon, as the Falcons earned the season sweep of the Vikings and pushed their record to 7-0.
Tied 14-all at halftime, Nadeau and North Country took over in the third. Hitting a 3 and a barrage of short jumpers in the paint, Nadeau scored 14 of her team’s 16 points as the visitors built a 32-21 lead.
“Cora Nadeau’s confidence and leadership were on full display today,” NC coach Sarah Roy said.
North Country then staved off a late LI rally that included a trip of triples from Robinson, who finished with 18 points.
North Country hosts Missisquoi on Wednesday. Lyndon visits Lake Region on Tuesday.
