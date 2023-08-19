Nashville Wing Fitih Commits To VTSU Lyndon Women’s Basketball

LYNDONVILLE — Victoria Fitih of Hunters Lane High School in Nashville, Tenn., has committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester.
Fitih, a 5’9” wing player, averaged four points per game for Hunters Lane last season.
“One of the things that stands out about Victoria is her work ethic,” VTSU-Lyndon women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault said. “In watching her play, she plays at another gear and is someone who outworks her opponents. Victoria is also a tremendous teammate. She cares about others in her immediate family and within her basketball life. She always goes the extra mile in supporting the people she cares about.
“I am excited to see the impact Victoria has on our culture. On the court, Victoria will bring another element to our program. She rebounds extremely well and plays very aggressively. She is going to help solidify our rebounding efforts from the wing position and is someone that will fit very well into our defensive system due to her long and athletic frame.”
“Victoria is an extremely passionate person with a strong sense of art,” Hunters Lane head coach Stephen Almond added. “She is very humble and personable but when you get to know her you meet another side. She cares about others and looks out for those dear to her. With that being said, all of the passion she possesses translate into her as an athlete on the court. She loves to compete and is very passionate about the game and getting things right. Once she believes in you, she will run through a brick wall for you. I am so happy to have met Victoria and witnessed her on the court as an athlete in multiple sports.”
“Looking through the school, I realized it provided everything I needed to be successful and couldn’t wait to start the process,” Fitih said.
Fitih joins Riley Webster (Upton, MA), Leilani Medina (Laredo, TX), Grace Hoselton (Fargo, ND), Maisy Perez (Laredo, TX), and Briona Graham (Port Arthur, TX) in Lyndon’s Fall 2023 recruiting class.
