Nationals Take Lyndon Babe Ruth 15U Crown

The Nationals pose after winning the Lyndon Youth Baseball Babe Ruth 13-15 league championship, 15-14, over Lake Region on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Davis Palmieri stole home for the winning run. From left to right are coach Chris Norway, coach Rory Whittemore, Zachary Taylor, Davis Palmieri, Ryan Whittemore, Parker McHugh, Connor Wood (back), Thomas Houghton, Raymond Powers, Jackson Dwyer, coach Mark Dwyer and Liam Lane. On the ground is Parker Norway (left) and Griffin Goodhue. (Courtesy photo)

The Nationals pose after winning the Lyndon Youth Baseball Babe Ruth 13-15 league championship, 15-14, over Lake Region on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Davis Palmieri stole home for the winning run. From left to right are coach Chris Norway, coach Rory Whittemore, Zachary Taylor, Davis Palmieri, Ryan Whittemore, Parker McHugh, Connor Wood (back), Thomas Houghton, Raymond Powers, Jackson Dwyer, coach Mark Dwyer and Liam Lane. On the ground is Parker Norway (left) and Griffin Goodhue.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.