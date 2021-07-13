Natti, Stevens, Raichle Head To Match Play At NH Amateur

NORTH CONWAY — Three locals are still in the hunt at the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Sam Natti, Spenser Stevens and Jake Raichle of Maplewood Country Club made the cut and advanced to match play after Tuesday’s second round of stroke play at North Conway Country Club.
Raichle had to go overtime to earn his berth. He was one of 11 players competing in a playoff for six spots into the knockout bracket. After a par on the first playoff hole, he dropped a birdie on the second hole to punch his ticket.
Natti, meanwhile, continued his hot play. He followed Monday’s 1-under-70 with an even-par 71 to tie for 15th. Stevens was steady again, shooting a 3-over 74 in the second round and tied for 52nd with a two-day total of 5-over.
Raichle shot 73-75 to finish at 6-over, an 11-way tie for the final six slots. Plus six is the lowest-ever cut at an N.H. state amateur.
Maplewood’s Matt Palmer (84-79—162; T140th) and Greg Allaire (88-85—173; 155th) missed the cut. Ryan Quinn is the top seed after shooting rounds of 70 and 66 for a two-day total of 6 under.
The Round of 64 is slated for Wednesday. Raichle is the No. 64 seed and will battle No. 1 Quinn. Natti is the No. 17 seed and will clash with No. 48 Ryan Brown. Stevens, the No. 58 seed, will battle No. 7 Tommy Ethier.
The Round of 32 and Round 16 are slated for Thursday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the championship concludes with a 36-hole final match on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.