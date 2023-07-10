BEDFORD, N.H. — Five golfers shot 69s to lead the field and are tied for the lead after Monday’s opening round of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.

Despite the threat of bad weather, all 156 golfers finished Round 1.

