BEDFORD, N.H. — Five golfers shot 69s to lead the field and are tied for the lead after Monday’s opening round of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.
Despite the threat of bad weather, all 156 golfers finished Round 1.
Tommy Ethier (Portsmouth CC), Joe Bowker (Canterbury Woods CC), Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington CC), Mat Gover (Atkinson Resort & CC) and Evan Rollins (Laconia CC) all fired rounds of 2-under on a challenging, rain-soaked course. Four others shot par or better.
Sam Natti led the local contingent. The Lisbon Regional School principal is tied for 29th after an opening-round 4-over 75. Trevor Howard sits tied for 94th after a 9-over 80. Austin Cassady is tied for 109th (10-over 81) and Jackson Horne is tied for 149th (15-over 86).
Round 2 is set for Tuesday. All 156 players are aiming to be part of the 64 golfers advancing to the match-play rounds after 36 holes of play.
First Round Scores
Top 15
T1 Thomas Ethier Portsmouth Country Club -2 69
T1 Joseph Bowker Canterbury Woods Country Club -2 69
T1 Derek Dinwoodie Farmington Country Club -2 69
T1 Mathew Gover Atkinson Resort & Country Club -2 69
T1 Evan Rollins Laconia Country Club -2 69
T6 Stephen Goodridge Eastman Golf Links -1 70
T6 Ryan Brown Passaconaway Country Club -1 70
T6 Jake Nutter Derryfield Country Club -1 70
9 Griffin Connor Manchester Country Club E 71
T10 Mark Stevens Beaver Meadow Golf Course +1 72
T10 Bill Raney Laconia Country Club +1 72
T10 Jack Pepin Atkinson Resort & Country Club +1 72
T10 Michael Mahan Portsmouth Country Club +1 72
T10 Evan Desjardins Atkinson Resort & Country Club +1 72
T15 Rob Henley Lake Sunapee Country Club +2 73
T15 Patrick Pelletier Hanover CC Online +2 73
T15 Kevin Gaynor Souhegan Woods Golf Club +2 73
T15 Jack Kelley Sky Meadow Country Club +2 73
T15 Jeremy Duhamel Manchester Country Club +2 73
T15 Dan Arvanitis Derryfield Country Club +2 73
T15 Ryan Zetterholm Pease GC Online +2 73
T15 Ryan Sylvester Concord Country Club +2 3
Also
T29 Sam Natti The Maplewood Country Club +4 75
T94 Trevor Howard The Maplewood Country Club +9 80
T109 Austin Cassady The Maplewood Country Club +10 81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.