Natti Under Par, Stevens, Raichle Off To Solid Starts At NH Amateur

NORTH CONWAY — Peter Lown fired a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead Monday at the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club.
Lown leads Eric Evan (5 under) by two strokes in the 156-player field, playing on the 6,600-yard, tree-lined track.
Five locals from Maplewood Country Club are in the field. Sam Natti carded the lowest score, shooting a 1-under 70, one of 25 players under par. The 38-year-old went out in 39, but had six birdies on the back nine to close with a 31. He is tied for 17th.
Jake Raichle and Spenser Stevens also played well, firing 2-over 73s. They are tied for 53rd. Matt Palmer shot 13-over 84 while fellow local Greg Allaire turned in a 17-over 88.
North Conway last hosted the Granite State championship in 2001.
Defending champion James Pleat is tied for fourth with Jim Cilley and Bryce Zimmerman at 3 under. Mark Stevens sits alone in third at -4.
The New Hampshire Amateur is a six-day event beginning with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying (Monday and Tuesday) to determine the 64 golfers that will advance to match play. The Championship concludes with a 36-hole final match on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.