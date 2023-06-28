Natti Wins At Maplewood, Three Other Locals Qualify For N.H. Amateur

BETHLEHEM — Sam Natti will headline a list four local golfers that will participate in the 120th annual New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Natti, of Maplewood CC, won the State Amateur Qualifier held at Maplewood Golf Club on June 26, finishing 6 under en route to first. Reese Woodbury of Youth on Course was the runner-up (-3) and Austin Cassady, also of Maplewood and a Lancaster resident, was third (E).
Natti, the principal at Lisbon High School, played even on the front nine and was tied for second before unleashing another level to finish off the round and the win — producing six birdies and three pars. He started off with birdies on 10 and 11, then 14, and capped it off by doing the same on the final three holes.
Cassady was also more potent on the back nine, playing 1 under and finishing with two birdies on the day.
Trevor Howard, of Maplewood, and Jackson Horne, of Blackmount Country Club, also made the cut. Howard, Maplewood’s GM and Littleton boys basketball coach, made his return to the tournament last summer after a 10-year hiatus and has once again qualified following his recent sixth-place result.
Horne, the reigning Caledonian-Record high school Golfer of the Year and recent Woodsville graduate, was 11th and earned the final qualifying spot. Howard played +4 with a pair of birdies and Horne was +6 with three birdies — one on the opening hole and then back-to-back on 16 and 17 for a strong finish.
Maplewood’s qualifier was the fifth such event organized to build the N.H. Amateur field of 156. The championship will be held July 10-15 at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
