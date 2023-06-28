Natti Wins At Maplewood, Three Other Locals Qualify For N.H. Amateur

Sam Natti hits an iron at the 118th New Hampshire Amateur at North Conway Country Club on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

BETHLEHEM — Sam Natti will headline a list four local golfers that will participate in the 120th annual New Hampshire Amateur Championship.

Natti, of Maplewood CC, won the State Amateur Qualifier held at Maplewood Golf Club on June 26, finishing 6 under en route to first. Reese Woodbury of Youth on Course was the runner-up (-3) and Austin Cassady, also of Maplewood and a Lancaster resident, was third (E).

