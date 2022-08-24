NCU Football Preseason Proving Falcons Are Ready For Next Step

NEWPORT — It’s a new year for the North Country football team, but there were many familiar, returning faces when the Falcons took to the practice field on Aug. 15 — the official start to the preseason for teams across the state.
Last season, coach Lonnie Wade’s squad started the year with only three players that had any varsity experience. There were six juniors, 16 sophomores and three freshmen that saw varsity action for the first time.
Heading into this season, the Falcons are a battle-tested bunch ready to leap to the next level.
“We are looking to use last year’s experience to build on this year,” Wade said.
It’s a mindset that started as soon as the 2021 season ended.
“These players made a commitment to the weight room for the winter and spring and we had great attendance during our summer program,” Wade said.
Another year older, another year wiser and another chance to learn from last season and improve upon it. Wade says this year’s progression so far during the preseason is due in large part to the knowledge and experience that was gained last fall.
“They have a better understanding of what it means to play at the varsity level,” Wade said. “Last year we came in with very little experience and it was a huge shock to many of them. It would have been nice to break them in easier but we had such a need at the varsity level, we didn’t get that luxury.”
Instead of starting fresh, they are building from where they left off.
“Practices have been very good this preseason,” Wade said. “We’ve been able to get in much of what we wanted so far. Last year at this time, we weren’t even close.”
There has also been the emergence of on-field leaders and locker room voices, something integral to a successful team. That, too, started in the offseason.
“We’ve had many players step up as leaders which hasn’t always been the case,” Wade said. “We will usually have one or two, but these guys are all taking on leadership roles in different capacities.”
ROAD WARRIORS
The Sept. 23 homecoming game versus Milton isn’t just a welcome back for NCU alumni — it’s also a welcome home for the Falcons football team.
North Country kicks off their ‘22 campaign with three straight away games, not to mention their two preseason scrimmages are also road contests. The season-opener will see them travel to Spaulding, then to Mount Mansfield and then U-32.
“Getting off the bus is always a challenge for any team,” Wade said. “It’s out of our control though, and one of the things that we are trying to focus on as a team is not to waste energy on what you can’t control.”
It’s a tough draw, but will make the homecoming clash with the Yellowjackets, a long-awaited debut in front of their home fans, even more meaningful.
“You hope to have at least a home game in the first two to three weeks so the players can have some form of normalcy and feed off the energy from our home fans and the band,” Wade said. “We get a lot of energy from the band.”
NCU’s lengthy return to its home field will be well rewarded. After three games on the road to start, they will finish out the regular season by hosting four out of their remaining five games.
QB BATTLE
There is a three-way race for the Falcons’ starting quarterback job. Among the candidates are juniors Watson Laffoon and Tate Parker and sophomore Hayden Boivin.
Laffoon was one of Wade’s QBs last season while Boivin was under center for the JV squad — he adds that Parker has also played the position before.
“Each of them has their own specific strengths and all three QBs have experience,” Wade said.
Wade and his coaching staff hope to have a decision made before they open their season on Sept. 3 at Spaulding, but the back-and-forth competition amongst the trio of potential signal callers may prove to take a bit longer.
“We are using the preseason to evaluate each of them and it may not be settled before our first game,” Wade said.
NOTES: North Country will travel to St. Johnsbury for their second and final scrimmage of the preseason. The tune-up game between the Kingdom squads is set for Friday under the lights at Fairbanks Field at 7 p.m.
