A pair of Northeast Kingdom senior softball standouts will lace up their cleats for one final time during their high school careers when they suit up for the 35th North-South Softball Classic at Castleton University this weekend.

North Country’s Rileigh Fortin and St. Johnsbury’s Morgan Keach will represent the North squad. The two teams are comprised of recently graduated high school softball all-stars and feature players from 18 different Vermont schools.

