A pair of Northeast Kingdom senior softball standouts will lace up their cleats for one final time during their high school careers when they suit up for the 35th North-South Softball Classic at Castleton University this weekend.
North Country’s Rileigh Fortin and St. Johnsbury’s Morgan Keach will represent the North squad. The two teams are comprised of recently graduated high school softball all-stars and feature players from 18 different Vermont schools.
The playing format consists of two seven-inning games on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. and then a nine-inning game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Fortin, a shortstop, was a key piece to the Falcons’ team this season. A captain this spring, she helped NCU to the Division I quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion BFA-St. Albans. Keach was also a reliable infielder during her last season as a Hilltopper, helping SJA to the No. 9 seed in D-I.
The North team will be coached by Mike Thorne, Ainsley Thorne and Jim Svarczkopf of Champlain Valley; Hailey Reilly of South Burlington; Tara Simpson of Spaulding; and Abby Coon of Richford. Guiding the South team will be Tony Lamberton and Craig Hunt of Poultney; Bill Jones of Fair Haven; and Don McCormick of Mount Abraham.
The full rosters are below.
NORTH: BFA-St. Albans: Madison Carey, Makenna Hughes, Molly Smith, Sierra Yates; Champlain Valley: Kate Boget, Shelby Companion; Enosburg: Gabby Spaulding; Lamoille: Hannah DeLima; North Country: Rileigh Fortin; Richford: Ella Chagnon, Vanessa Cunningham, Talia McCray; St. Johnsbury: Morgan Keach; South Burlington: Sana Al Namee, Emily Borrazzo, Devon Cherry; Spaulding: Sage Johnson.
SOUTH:Hartford: Marina Grassi; Mount Abraham: Gabby Lafreniere, Dakota Larocque, Eve McCormick, Lucy Parker, Payton Vincent; Mount Anthony: Madison Crossman, Taylor Grogan, Grace Kobelia, Sophie Sausville; Otter Valley: Ryleigh LaPorte; Oxbow: Makenna Simmons; Poultney: Hannah Welch, Elizabeth Woodbury; Rutland: Cassidy Langlois, Kayla Olszewski; Springfield: Madison Clark. Vergennes: Jasmine Little.
