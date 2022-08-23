NEWPORT — Jose Batista made a lasting impact on the pitch and in the classroom at North Country Union High School.
Now he will get the honor to match.
North Country will name its varsity soccer field after the longtime Falcon teacher and coach in a naming ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. The pitch will become Jose Batista Field prior to the varsity boys match versus Lake Region that is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
“This is a tremendous honor and one that will be part of me forever,” Batista said. “I would like to thank the committee for their time and effort during this process. I also want to thank all of the coaches that worked the sidelines with me over the years. To all of my past players, this would never be possible without your dedication, hard work and passion for the game.”
Batista coached varsity soccer at NCU for 33 years. He led the varsity girls soccer program from 1985-90 and again from 2010-19. He coached varsity boys soccer squad from 1991-2008, winning the school’s only Division I state title in soccer in 1998.
In total, he coached 508 varsity soccer games at North Country with eight final four appearances. Some of Coach Batista’s many accomplishments include being named D-I Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2008, D-II Coach of the Year in 2019, Metro Coach of the year four times and New England Coach of the Year in 2001.
He was selected to the Twin State head coaching post four times, and was inducted into the New England Soccer Hall of Fame in 2007, as well as the VPA Hall of Fame in 2020.
In addition to coaching, he founded the Northern Vermont Soccer School in 1985, the Northeastern Vermont Youth Summer league in 1991, and the Derby Wildcats Soccer Club in 1995, all of which are still in operation today.
“We are very honored to name the NCUHS varsity soccer field after Jose Batista,” Falcon athletic director Phil Joyal said. “It was crystal clear throughout this process that this field dedication had a tremendous amount of community support. Coach Batista has been the cornerstone of the NCU soccer program for 40 years and has used the game of soccer to impact the lives of hundreds of student-athletes throughout his career. There isn’t a more deserving person for this honor.”
