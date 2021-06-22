Nearly 80 Vermont High School Products On 2021 NCAA Baseball Rosters

For the second straight season nearly 80 former Vermont high school baseball players were members of NCAA baseball programs for the 2021 season. Several others with ties to Green Mountain State high schools and colleges are on collegiate coaching staffs including 10 head coaches, three at the Division I level.
Vermont student-athletes from 35 different high schools from all four high school divisions and all corners of the state, dotted the rosters of 34 different college programs in 2021. A majority of these players attended a past VBCA Junior Showcase event that will return to the field in 2022.
Six student-athletes are on Division I programs including one in the ACC. this is the 13th straight season a former Vermont high school player played baseball at an Atlantic Coast Conference program, one of the top Division I baseball conferences in the nation.
Many of the student-athletes and coaches received honors this season highlighted by former Hartford High pitcher Jordy Allard of Woodstock at Babson who was selected as an ABCA D-III First Team All-American. Junior Sky Rahill of Burlington helped lead Salisbury (Md.) to the 2021 D-III National Championship. Fairfield head coach Bill Currier from Essex Junction was named MAAC Coach of the Year and is a candidate for regional and national honors after leading the Stags to a 39-5 overall record and a trip to the NCAA D-I Regional Final after knocking off perennial power Arizona State.
Two pitchers with Vermont high school or collegiate ties, Theo McDowell of Essex Junction (South Burlington High) and Colby Morris of Middlebury College are with minor league organizations with affiliated major league teams. McDowell is in the Texas Rangers system and Morris is with the New York Mets.
Please note that some players who are at NCAA schools may have opted out of the 2021 school year due to COVID-19 and are not on rosters this season. Also, class years on rosters may be reclassified later with an extra year of eligibility. If you know of any others on four-year NCAA collegiate rosters, please e-mail Bruce Bosley, director of the VBCA, at bbosley.vbca@gmail.com with the link to the 2021 roster.
Division I:
Boston College (ACC): Will Hesslink, Sr., LHP, Rice Memorial (Shelburne);
Holy Cross (Patriot): Jack Ambrosino, Fr., RHP, South Burlington;
Maine (America East): Leif Bigelow, So., RHP, Brattleboro (Guilford);
Merrimack (NEC): Brayden Howrigan, Jr., RHP, Enosburg Falls;
St. Bonaventure: Elijah Baez, Jr., RHP, Essex;
Siena (MAAC): Donovan Montgomery, So., IF, Burlington;
Divison II:
Concordia-Calif. (PacWest): Henry Conroy, Jr., RHP, Rice Memorial (Shelburne);
New Haven (NE-10): Tyler Wells, So., IF/OF, St. Johnsbury (Danville);
Saint Michael’s (NE-10): Brady Perron, So., C, Lake Region (Barton); Brady Clark, Fr., IF, Springfield; Andrew Lanthier, Fr., OF, Fair Haven (Orwell); Danny Rickert, Fr., RHP, Essex (Williston);
West Virginia Wesleyan: Jake Hakey, Sr., RHP, BFA-Fairfax (Georgia);
Division III:
Babson (NEWMAC): Jordy Allard, Sr., RHP, Hartford (Woodstock);
Castleton (Little East): Max Olmstead, Sr., LHP, Landmark (East Montpelier); Reece DeCastro, Jr., IF, Rutland; Jake O’Brien, Jr., IF, Harwood (Waterbury Center); Richard Walker, Jr., RHP, Missisquoi Valley (Swanton); Adam Newton, So., RHP, Brattleboro; Hunter Perkins, So., OF, Hartford (Quechee); Aubrey Ramey, Fr., RHP, Fair Haven (Castleton):
Clark (NEWMAC): Cory Giannelli, Fr., LHP/OF, Essex;
Clarkson (Liberty): Colby Brouillette, So., C; BFA St. Albans (Georgia);
Colby Sawyer (GNAC): Alec Burns, Sr., IF, Enosburg Falls; Jake Choiniere, Jr., C/IF, St. Johnsbury; Cooper O’Brien, So., IF, Vergennes; Michael Roy, So., IF/RHP, BFA Fairfax;
Dean (GNAC): Samuel Grandfield, Jr., RHP, Harwood (Duxbury); Ben Tate, Jr., RHP/IF, South Burlington;
Endicott (CCC): Ian Parent, So., LHP, Champlain Valley (Williston);
Gordon (CCC): Dalton Cody, Fr., IF, Williamstown (Barre);
Husson (NAC): Brandon Brunell, Jr., RHP, Lyndon; Zach Whitmore, Jr., LHP, Randolph; Jared Cushing, So., RHP, Blue Mountain (Ryegate); Hunter O’Connor, So., LHP, Vergennes (Waltham);
Johnson & Wales (GNAC): Clayton McAllister, Fr., C, BFA St Albans (Swanton);
Keene State (Little East): Josh Beayon, So., LHP, Otter Valley (Pittsford); Lucas McClanahan, So., RHP/UT, Colchester; Patrick McKeighan, So., RHP/UT, Otter Valley (Pittsford); Nathaniel Hudson, Fr.., RHP/UT, Otter Valley (Florence);
NVU-Lyndon (NAC): Sam Ongenoff, Sr., IF/RHP, Brattleboro; Tyler Roberge, Sr., OF, Essex; Codi Smith, Sr., OF/RHP, Hartford; Ryder Thornton, Sr., C, Essex; Cameron Flinn, Sr., RHP, Williamstown (Barre); T.J. Santaw., Jr., RHP/IF, North Country (Newport); Matt Brault, So., OF/RHP, Milton; Joe Rafus, So., LHP, Twin Valley (Whitingham); Nolan Barber, Fr., IF, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho); Keith Herman, Fr., RHP, Lake Region (Barton); Shea McCaffrey, Fr., Ut/RHP, Lyndon; Parker Perron, Fr., IF/OF, Lake Region (Barton);
Maine-Farmington (NAC): Danny Terhune, Jr., C, South Burlington;
Maine-Presque Isle (NAC): Collin Racine, Jr., IF, Rutland; Zach Butterfield, Fr., RHP, Hartford;
Mass Dartmouth (Little East): Chase Carey, Fr., RHP, Colchester;
Middlebury (NESCAC): Baker Angstman, Fr., IF, Champlain Valley (Williston);
New England College (NECC): Wyatt Cameron, So., RHP, Middlebury (Salisbury); Dylan Merrow, Fr., IF, Springfield;
Norwich (GNAC): Hayden Roberge, Jr., OF, Union-32 (Middlesex); Ryland Richardson, Fr., SS, Windsor; Nick Beavin, Fr., IF, Montpelier; Zeb Perreault, Fr., C, White River Valley (Chelsea); Timber Russell, Fr., RHP/IF, White River Valley (Randolph);
Penn State-Harrisburg (NEAC): Nick Fitzgerald, Jr., RHP, Lamoille (Eden);
Plymouth State (Little East): Connor Philbrick, Fr., RHP, Mt. Mansfield (Jericho);
Saint Lawrence (Liberty): Patrick Greenan, Sr., LHP, Saint Johnsbury; Liam Reiner, Jr., RHP, Champlain Valley (Williston);
Salisbury Md.+ (C2CC): Sky Rahill, Jr., OF, Burlington;
SUNY Canton (NAC): Zach Bates, Jr., IF/RHP, Rutland;
SUNY Cobleskill (NAC): Dominic Liscinsky, Fr., OF, BFA St. Albans;
Southern Maine+: Thomas Vesosky, Jr., OF, Colchester;
Union (Liberty): Chris O’Brien, Sr., Champlain Valley (Williston); Storm Rushford, Fr., RHP, Champlain Valley (Williston);
Wentworth (CCC): Orin Mahikoa, So., RHP, Oxbow (Corinth);
Williams (NESCAC): Ryan Young, Jr., IF, Essex; team reached NCAA tournament
Affiliated Minor League Baseball organizations:
New York Mets- Brooklyn Cyclones (High A): Colby Morris, RHP, Middlebury College
Texas Rangers*: Theo McDowell, RHP, South Burlington (Essex Junction)
*at extended spring training camp
NCAA Collegiate Head Coaches:
Castleton: Ted Shipley (NVU-Lyndon alum);
Colby-Sawyer: Tom White (former NVU Lyndon head coach);
Eastern Connecticut: Brian Hamm (Middlebury College alum)
Fairfield: Bill Currier, Essex (UVM alum);
Manhattan College: Mike Cole (UVM alum);
MIT: Andy Barlow, Burlington (UVM alum);
NVU-Lyndon: Reece Tanguay, Essex (NVU-Lyndon alum);
Norwich: Frank Pecora, former Northfield High coach;
Saint Michael’s: Jim Neidlinger, former Middlebury College assistant;
Stetson: Steve Trimper, former UVM assistant;
Wentworth: Steve Studley, (Castleton alum);
NCAA Collegiate Assistant Coaches:
Castleton: Aaron Smith, Middlebury (Castleton); Coast Guard Academy: Eric Degre, North Country/ former Lake Region coach; Dartmouth: Cam Curler, Vergennes (Castleton); Dean: Billy Manley (Castleton alum); Keene State: Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro (Saint Michael’s); NVU-Lyndon: Sam Matthews, St. Johnsbury (Lyndon), Andre Eason, Jr. (NVU Lyndon), Nate Stewart, North Country (NVU Lyndon), Dylan Newton, BFA St. Albans (NVU Lyndon); Middlebury: Mike Phelps (Castleton); Norwich: Mike Czok, Marian HS (Barre)/former Randolph coach, Leland Goodenough, Randolph (Norwich); Saint Lawrence: Justin Devoid (Hartford); Saint Michael’s: Matt Meunier, BFA St. Albans, Zac Poland, Rice Memorial, Michael Ewan, former South Burlington assistant; Southern New Hampshire: Zach Labarron, Mt. Anthony.
