NEK 14U Girls Finish Second At Rain-Shortened Softball Regionals
The NEK squad earned second place at the Babe Ruth New England 14U softball regionals in Londonderry, N.H. Back row from left: Ava Stevens, Rya Gosselin, Makiah Bollman, Alexis Goodwin, Emma Sanville, Brooke Osgood, Jenna Royer, Abby Longto, Jill Dwyer, Alexis Placey. Front row: Ella Marshia, Gabi Young and Miranda Caron.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The rain came Sunday and washed away some fun.

Nonetheless, the Northeast Kingdom girls are coming home as second-place finishers after a strong showing at the New England 14U Babe Ruth softball regionals over the weekend.

