NEK 14U Girls Finish Second At Rain-Shortened Softball Regionals

The NEK squad earned second place at the Babe Ruth New England 14U softball regionals in Londonderry, N.H. Back row from left: Ava Stevens, Rya Gosselin, Makiah Bollman, Alexis Goodwin, Emma Sanville, Brooke Osgood, Jenna Royer, Abby Longto, Jill Dwyer, Alexis Placey. Front row: Ella Marshia, Gabi Young and Miranda Caron.
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The rain came Sunday and washed away some fun.
Nonetheless, the Northeast Kingdom girls are coming home as second-place finishers after a strong showing at the New England 14U Babe Ruth softball regionals over the weekend.
The NEK squad, made up of area players from St. J, Lyndon, Bradford, Brownington, Danville and Irasburg, went 2-o in pool play. They earned an 11-7 win over Rochester on Friday and a 10-9 victory over the Connecticut Burn on Saturday to head into bracket play as the No. 2 seed.
After dropping a 9-3 decision to Plymouth in the double-elimination format, the local girls bounced back with a 16-0 thumping of Rochester to reach the semifinals.
NEK was supposed to play Connecticut Burn on Sunday morning, but rain washed out the remainder of the tournament and the team finished second based on standings.
The roster included: Brooke Osgood (Bradford), Jillian Dwyer (Lyndon), Alexis Goodwin (St. Johnsbury), Ava Stevens (Brownington), Jenna Royer (Lyndon), Makiah Bollman (Lyndon), Gabriella Marshia (Danville), Emma Sanville (Lyndon), Gabi Young (Lyndon), Alexis Placey (Bradford), Rya Gosselin (Irasburg), Abby Longto (Bradford) and Miranda Caron (Lyndon). Guiding the team were manager Justin Royer and coaches Adam Osgood and Michael Dwyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.