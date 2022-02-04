St. Johnsbury Academy senior Logan Baker qualified for the New England USA Swim Regionals in the 50 freestyle to be held next month. Baker swims with the Northeast Kingdom Aquatics team.
Latest News
- Mexican cartels now use IEDs as well as bomb-dropping drones
- Chicago activists want federal charges for Jason Van Dyke
- Virginia police officer charged in driver's fatal shooting
- Sheriff: Uncle of slain girl tracked down 4 years later
- Clippers, Blazers exchange 5 players in trade
- Maguire, Alex share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship
- Amir Locke shooting rekindles mistrust of Minneapolis police
- North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps
- Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead
- Justices weigh Alabama's bid to stop redistricting order
- North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down congressional and legislative districts, tells state lawmakers to redraw them
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Nilan says he was fired from radio job for refusing vaccine
- Five Locals To Represent Vermont At 69th Shrine Game
- Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 24-30): Danville’s Colleen Flinn And White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
- Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
- NHL All-Stars sad to miss Olympics, but happy to be in Vegas
- Nathan Chen, US lead team figure skating at Beijing Olympics
- Nathan Chen, US lead team figure skating at Beijing Olympics
- Nathan Chen, US lead team figure skating at Beijing Olympics
- St. J Swimmers Fare Well At UVAC
- Duke's Coach K making last trip to UNC in famed rivalry
- NEK Aquatics’ Baker Earns Spot In Regionals
- MLB umps: West done, Ortiz is 1st staffer from Puerto Rico
- Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations
- New York blows past New Jersey as top sports betting market
- Friday Local Postponements (Feb. 4) And Weekend Schedule
- Men's downhill highlights first day of Olympic medals
- Brewers hire Weeks, Álvarez for player development roles
- EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics
- New York plays Los Angeles on 3-game road slide
- Boston plays Detroit on 3-game win streak
- Nonprofit uses Super Bowl parties as way to help homeless
- Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers
- No. 9 Duke's trip to rival UNC headlines ACC's schedule
- Klay Thompson dazzles from deep, Warriors beat Kings 126-114
- Saint Francis (PA) plays Merrimack following Dixon-Conover's 22-point game
- EXPLAINER: Biathlon combines physical demands, mental calm
- No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA
- Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies, led Celtics to '81 title
- Pride leads Bryant past St. Francis (Pa.) 89-82
- St. Francis (N.Y.) beats Fairleigh Dickinson 81-64
- Morales leads Wagner over Central Connecticut 54-52
- Penn leads Long Island Brooklyn past Sacred Heart 79-75
- Timberlake scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-68
- Leffew leads Mount St. Mary's over Merrimack 69-53
- Champagnie leads St. John's past Georgetown 90-77
- Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 76-71
- Reporter who broke gender barrier in NHL locker rooms dies
- Triple-A schedules stretch to 150 games, longest since 1964
- Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit
- Alex, Hataoka share lead in windy LPGA Drive On Championship
- NEK’s Susan Dunklee Set For Third Olympic Games
- Spring training threatened, MLB asks for federal mediator
- Analysis: No Tom Brady, NFL in good hands with young QBs
- Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps agree to 4-year contract
- Preseason Youth Girls Lacrosse Camp Gets Underway Sunday
- Stewart returns to Seattle while Dolson heads to New York
- Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 3) And Friday Schedule
- Report: Mickelson accuses PGA Tour of 'obnoxious greed'
- ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
- Brooklyn plays Utah on 4-game road skid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.