NEK Aquatics’ Baker Earns Spot In Regionals
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Logan Baker qualified for the New England USA Swim Regionals in the 50 freestyle to be held next month. Baker currently swims with the Northeast Kingdom Aquatics team. (Photo by Steve Legge)

