NEK Babe Ruth Regular Season Tournament Underway

Northeast Kingdom Babe Ruth (13-15) teams begin a weeklong tournament at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Monday.
Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Hardwick programs are represented.
Claiming the top seed are the Lyndonville Indians, who finished with a regular-season record of 8-1. They host the Lyndonville Brewers on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
In the 7:30 p.m. nightcap, the second-seeded St. Johnsbury Athletics will host the St. Johnsbury Cubs.
The eight-team tournament is single-elimination. There will be two games each night this week at Legion Field.
The St. Johnsbury Little League regular season tournament begins on Tuesday and concludes Thursday.
Babe Ruth Schedule
(all games at Legion Field)
Monday
5:30 p.m.
No. 8 Lyndon Brewers @ No. 1 Lyndon Indians
7:30 p.m.
No. 7 STJ Cubs @ No. 2 STJ Athletics
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Hardwick @ No. 3 STJ Phillies
7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Lyndon Reds @ No. 4 Lyndon Nationals
Wednesday
5:30 p.m.
Winner Game 4 @ Winner Game 1
7:30 p.m.
Winner Game 3 @ Winner Game 2
Thursday
5:30 p.m.
Loser Game 1 @ Loser Game 4
7:30 p.m.
Loser Game 2 @ Loser Game 3
Friday
5:30 p.m.
Loser Game 6 @ Loser Game 5
7:30 p.m.
Championship
Winner Game 5 @ Winner Game 6
——-
Little League Regular Season Tournament Schedule
(all games at Legion Field)
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Dodgers @ No. 1 Yankees
7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Giants @ No. 2 Red Sox
Thursday
5:30 p.m.
Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 1
7:30 p.m.
Championship
