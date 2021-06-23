Northeast Kingdom Babe Ruth teams (13-15-year-olds) are chasing a regular-season title.
Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Hardwick programs are represented. The eight-team tournament is single-elimination. All games are at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury. The schedule is below.
The St. Johnsbury Little League regular season tournament begins on Tuesday and concludes Thursday.
Babe Ruth Tournament
At A Glance
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 1 Lyndon Indians 8, No. 8 Lyndon Brewers 1
Game 2: No. 2 St. J Athletics 5, No. 7 St. J Cubs 3
Game 4: No. 4 Lyndon Nationals 2, No. 5 Lyndon Reds 1
Game 3: No. 3 St. J Phillies 7, No. 6 Hardwick 6
Wednesday
At Legion Field
Game 5: Lyndon Indians 10, Lyndon Nationals 0
Game 6: No. 3 St. J Phillies at St. J Athletics, 7:30
Thursday
At Legion Field
Lyndon Brewers at Lyndon Reds, 5:30
St. J Cubs at No. 6 Hardwick, 7:30
Friday
At Legion Field
Loser Game 6 vs. Lyndon Nationals, 5:30
Championship
Lyndon Indians vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30
——-
St. J Little League Regular-Season Tournament Schedule
(all games at Legion Field)
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 1 Yankees 7, No. 4 Dodgers 6
Game 2: No. 2 Red Sox 10, No. 3 Giants 0 (5)
Thursday
Consolation
No. 3 Giants vs. No. 4 Dodgers, 5:30
Championship
No. 1 Yankees vs. No. 2 Red Sox, 7:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.