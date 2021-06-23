Northeast Kingdom Babe Ruth teams (13-15-year-olds) are chasing a regular-season title.

Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Hardwick programs are represented. The eight-team tournament is single-elimination. All games are at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury. The schedule is below.

The St. Johnsbury Little League regular season tournament begins on Tuesday and concludes Thursday.

Babe Ruth Tournament

At A Glance

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 1 Lyndon Indians 8, No. 8 Lyndon Brewers 1

Game 2: No. 2 St. J Athletics 5, No. 7 St. J Cubs 3

Game 4: No. 4 Lyndon Nationals 2, No. 5 Lyndon Reds 1

Game 3: No. 3 St. J Phillies 7, No. 6 Hardwick 6

Wednesday

At Legion Field

Game 5: Lyndon Indians 10, Lyndon Nationals 0

Game 6: No. 3 St. J Phillies at St. J Athletics, 7:30

Thursday

At Legion Field

Lyndon Brewers at Lyndon Reds, 5:30

St. J Cubs at No. 6 Hardwick, 7:30

Friday

At Legion Field

Loser Game 6 vs. Lyndon Nationals, 5:30

Championship

Lyndon Indians vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30

——-

St. J Little League Regular-Season Tournament Schedule

(all games at Legion Field)

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 1 Yankees 7, No. 4 Dodgers 6

Game 2: No. 2 Red Sox 10, No. 3 Giants 0 (5)

Thursday

Consolation

No. 3 Giants vs. No. 4 Dodgers, 5:30

Championship

No. 1 Yankees vs. No. 2 Red Sox, 7:30

