NEK Baseball Jamboree Underway Tonight At Legion

Jun 17, 2022

ST. JOHNSBURY — Babe Ruth baseball will be in full swing tonight to Sunday at Legion Field, as teams from St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Hardwick compete in the 15-and-under NEK Baseball Jamboree.The Lyndon Brewers tangle with the St. J Athletics in the tournament opener tonight at 5:30. The St. J Pirates and Lyndon Reds clash in the nightcap at 8.The championship is slated for Sunday night at 5:30. FridayGame 1: Lyndon Brewers vs. St. J A's, 5:30Game 2: St. J Pirates vs. Lyndon Reds, 8SaturdayGame 3: Lyndon Nationals vs. St. J Cubs, 11

Game 4: Hardwick vs. Lyndon Indians, 1:30Game 5: Winner G1 vs. winner G2, 4Game 6: Winner G3 vs. winner G4, 6:30SundayGame 7: Loser G1 vs. loser G2, 10Game 8: Loser G3 vs. loser G4, 12:30Game 9: Loser G5 vs. loser G6, 3Championship: Winner G5 vs. winner G6, 5:30 