NEK Baseball Jamboree Underway Tonight At Legion
The Lyndon Indians knock off the Lyndon Nationals in the NEK Babe Ruth 13-15 regular-season baseball tournament at Legion Field on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Babe Ruth baseball will be in full swing tonight to Sunday at Legion Field, as teams from St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Hardwick compete in the 15-and-under NEK Baseball Jamboree.

The Lyndon Brewers tangle with the St. J Athletics in the tournament opener tonight at 5:30. The St. J Pirates and Lyndon Reds clash in the nightcap at 8.

The championship is slated for Sunday night at 5:30.

Friday

Game 1: Lyndon Brewers vs. St. J A’s, 5:30

Game 2: St. J Pirates vs. Lyndon Reds, 8

Saturday

Game 3: Lyndon Nationals vs. St. J Cubs, 11

Game 4: Hardwick vs. Lyndon Indians, 1:30

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. winner G2, 4

Game 6: Winner G3 vs. winner G4, 6:30

Sunday

Game 7: Loser G1 vs. loser G2, 10

Game 8: Loser G3 vs. loser G4, 12:30

Game 9: Loser G5 vs. loser G6, 3

Championship: Winner G5 vs. winner G6, 5:30

