Jason Bedor and Larissa Hackett, of Main Street Boxing in Lyndonville, will travel to Tri-County Christian Academy in Somersworth, N.H., tonight to compete in the Northern New England Golden Gloves finals.
They seek to win a regional title (NNE is open to fighters from Maine, N.H. and Vt.) and advance to next month’s Greater New England Golden Gloves Championship in Lowell, Mass.
Bedor and Hackett both reached the finals with impressive semifinal wins on Jan. 15.
Fighting in the 176-pound novice division, Bedor, 34, scored a third-round stoppage of Peter King (Jass Boxing, Maine).
Bedor struggled with his opponent’s height early, then made a tactical adjustment. He worked King in close with body shots, then went upstairs.
According to Main Street Boxing owner Joe Allard, the fight ended when “[Bedor] got [King] up against the ropes, hit him three times in the head, and the referee gave a standing eight count. When the ref asked the guy to continue, the guy said no.”
Meanwhile, Hackett, 21, won by unanimous decision over Samantha Brault of Contenders Boxing (N.H.).
Hackett controlled the fight with activity and aggression, throwing and landing numerous punches.
“She overwhelmed the gal for most of the fight,” Allard said. “She’s fierce.”
Doors open for the Northern New England Golden Gloves finals at 4:30 p.m. and bouts begin at 6.
