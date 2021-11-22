The St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge hosted the 26th Annual Turkey Shoot 8-Ball Pool Championships on Saturday, a fundraiser for the holiday season.
The top three finishers were Ricky LePage from Barton, Jeff Dunn from Newport and Jeremy Bean from St. Johnsbury. Players from the Northeast Kingdom players swept the top six places.
The event was put on by Tavern Players Magazine, owned by Ron Boucher for the last 26 years.
Tavern Players has had events in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine over the years to help out families in need during the Holiday season. This year TPM came to the Northeast Kingdom to work with the Moose Lodge and a program called SHARES (Support, Healing, Advocacy, Resources, Everyday, Shelter.
In order for pool players to enter into the event, they had to pay an entry fee and bring several non-perishable food items. Players came from Maine, New Hampshire and all over Vermont. Between players, friends and family they raised over $1,500 in food items.
