FILE - United States' Mikaela Shiffrin waits at the start of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Jan. 25, 2022. Empathizing with other athletes’ frank conversations about mental health got Shiffrin thinking about what awaits her at the Beijing Olympics. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti, File)
United States biathlete Susan Dunklee is gearing up to compete in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
The Barton native, Craftsbury resident and St. Johnsbury Academy alumna kicks off her third Olympics Games with the 4x6-kilometer mixed relay on beginning Saturday at the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou.
The race is slated to start at 4 a.m. and can be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.
Dunklee and her American teammates will be looking to make history — biathlon is the lone current Winter Olympic sport in which the U.S. hasn’t earned an Olympic medal.
The 35-year-old Dunklee is the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history. Her best individual finish in two Olympics is 11th — in a mass start at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, Dunklee recorded three top-20 finishes.
The former Dartmouth skier is also the only U.S. female biathlete to win an individual world championships medal. She accomplished the feat twice in 2017 and 2020. Her father, Stan Dunklee, competed in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics as a cross-country skier.
Dunklee plans to retire from biathlon in March. “This is absolutely, 100 percent, my last Olympics,” she told Dartmouth Alumni Magazine. “It’s really, really hard on your body to compete at this level. I’ve had a long career, a good career, and now I’d like to explore other aspects of my life.”
Dunklee recently became an athlete ambassador to the International Biathlon Union and will be working to improve gender equity. This spring she will begin a new job as running director of the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.
Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former Burke Mountain Academy skier, also gets started this weekend. Joining her on the U.S. women’s alpine ski team is fellow former BMA skier Nina O’Brien.
The first women’s alpine event is slated for Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:15 p.m. It can be streamed/watched on Peacock, NBC and USA Network.
Other Olympians with local ties include biathletes Jake Brown (Minnesota) and Clare Egan (Maine), both of whom race with Dunklee for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.
