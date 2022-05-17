NEK’s Vermont Storm Captures 5-6 AAU Hoops State Title

The Vermont Storm seized the 5/6 AAU basketball state championship over the weekend. Bottom row from left: Jack Pilner, Grayson Hallett, Zachary Priest and AJ Harden. Top row: coach Mike Priest, Maddox McFarland, Kingston Carey, Tucker Richard, Harry Murphy and coach Robbie Hallett. Not pictured is Jamie Murphy. (Courtesy photo)
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Storm rolled into Burlington this weekend, and after winning both pool play games on Saturday, rolled out with the 5/6 AAU basketball state championship after a hard-fought 42-41 victory Sunday over Vermont Elite at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium.
Kingston Carey’s shot, a turnaround jumper in the low post with four seconds remaining, was the game-winning basket.
A three-point barrage from Jack Pilner, Zachary Priest and Grayson Hallett got the Storm off to a fast start as the club built an eight-point halftime lead.
Vt. Elite closed the gap quickly in the second half as it buried shot after shot while the Storm struggled to get in a rhythm. Strong post play by Carey and Maddox McFarland, as well as key contributions from Harry Murphy, AJ Harden and Tucker Richard, kept the game close throughout.
The Storm trailed by one point with less than 30 seconds to play. McFarland forced a turnover and with 4.0 seconds remaining and Hallett found Cary down low for the game-winning basket.
The Vermont Storm is composed of students from St Johnsbury, Waterford and Barnet and coached by Mike Priest, Robbie Hallett and Jamie Murphy. The squad played in six tournaments this spring, winning four and finishing the season with a 21-2 record.
