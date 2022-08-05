University of New Haven junior infielder/outfielder Tyler Wells belted three home runs in the Chargers' 12-3 win over American International on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Clarus Studios/New Haven Athletics)
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers will have a former Northeast Kingdom standout patrolling their outfield as they take their shot at claiming the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League Championship this weekend.
Tyler Wells, who played for Danville and St. Johnsbury, was slated to start in center field Friday night at Montpelier Recreation Field in the opening game of a best-of-three series against fourth-seeded Martha’s Vineyard.
The two teams will square off again Saturday night at The Shark Tank in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and will return to Montpelier Sunday if needed.
Top-seeded Vermont advanced to the finale after defeating Sanford in the semifinals, winning two out of three. The 21-year-old Wells did not play in their lone loss but did appear in both of the victories and picked up a hit in each game. During the regular season he appeared in four games.
A three-time Caledonian-Record All-Area player during his time on the high school diamond, he served as the Hilltopper ace his senior season; going 6-2 with 42 strikeouts and a 2.63 ERA, and was named to the Metro first team.
The Danville native now plays for Division II University of New Haven, prepping for his senior season by playing for the Mountaineers this summer. He has batted .295 during his collegiate career, with four home runs, 40 RBI and 48 runs. He started every game in right field last season and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District I First Team.
Wells will now look to provide pop in a Vermont lineup that ranked second in the NECBL in runs scored and third in batting average this past season. Vermont seeks its first championship since 2015 and third overall.
