While winter was a little late to the party here in northern New England, the landscape now features that while gold so critical to winter sports events of all types.
In Vermont’s snowy Northeast Kingdom, that means it’s time for snowmobile racing.
Teams in the Rock Maple Racing (RMR) cross country circuit will return to the beautiful Young Farms in West Glover, Vermont, on Saturday, Feb. 13, for Round 2 on their abbreviated 2021 schedule.
Admission is $10 per day for adults, while children age 10 and under are admitted free.
Leading the charge into West Glover are Pro athletes Heath Bell and Luke Vaadi. Bell, of New Gloucester, Maine, opened the new season with a victory in Pro Factory Stock in Greig, New York. Vaadi, of Mannsville, N.Y., landed on the podium in Stock and Pro Open in New York for Round 1.
Riders to watch in the Semi-Pro class include Aaron Shelton, Austin Kodey, Logan Neil, Brock Young and Bailey Slocum. Shelton, of Walton, N.Y., swept the Stock and Improved finals in Greig to kick off the season. Young, of West Glover, is the local favorite and will be striving for a win at home.
Along with the high-profile Pro and Semi-Pro classes, West Glover will again feature exciting racing in the Women and Junior classes. There are classes for all ages and ability levels on this family-oriented series.
The Young family started farming and producing maple syrup in West Glover back in 1905. Today, the sixth generation of Young’s operate 5 Generations Creamery and Sugar House, famous for cheese curds and other delicious products. The maple syrup they make is some of Vermont’s very best.
For more information, please go to www.rockmapleracing.com.
