NEK Senior Club honors retiring director Dudley Bell

FRONT & CENTER: NEK Senior Tennis Club director Dudley Bell displays the plaque given to him at the club's season finale Monday night. From left are Scott Whitcomb, Steve Bennett, George Pierce, Tom Powers, Brian Devereux, John Sayarath, Mitch Sullivan, Neil Raphel, Bell, Richard Smith, Ben Reed, Ned Andrews, Rick Stodola, Rich Carlson, Ron Brokaw, Jeff Nummelin, Arne Johnson, Harry Cornelius and Dave Pierce. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — It takes a lot to interrupt the NEK Senior Tennis Club when its matches are in progress.

But there was indeed more than matches at this past Monday’s weekly get-together, as members came from near and far to the Kiwanis courts to honor club director Dudley Bell.

