Four Northeast Kingdom skiing standouts stood tall on the national stage.
Alexandra Lawson, Nina Seemann and Jack and Callie Young all delivered strong performances two weeks ago at the 2022 L.L.Bean U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships and at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah.
Lawson, a St. J Academy (2017) and Middlebury College alumna, had in a big week with a pair of top-five finishes in the women’s top division.
The 23-year-old from West Burke, Lawson took fourth place overall in the 20-kilometer freestyle and earned fifth place overall in the 10K classic sprint.
“Very stoked,” Lawson said. “A much better result than I was expecting. “
Lawson, currently skiing professionally for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project, is a former Vermont high school state champion and an All-American skier at Middlebury who competed last winter for Team USA in the U23 FIS Cross Country World Championships.
Lawson will not compete in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China, but she has a chance to compete for the U.S. in a World Cup cross-country event later this winter.
Seemann, meanwhile, earned a pair of second-place finishes in the 20-and-under division at the U.S. Championships.
A 2021 Lyndon Institute alumna and a freshman on the Dartmouth Nordic Nordic ski team, Seemann was runner-up in the junior women’s 7.5-kilometer freestyle mass start and was second in the junior women’s 10K classic sprint.
She finished the week ranked No. 4 for junior women and qualified to be on the six-person team for Junior Worlds in Lygna, Norway, in late February.
While a senior at Lyndon Institute, Seemann was the runner-up in classic at the 2021 Vermont high school state XC skiing championships. In track and field, Seemann was the Division II state champion in triple jump and runner-up in pole vault.
Also at the U.S. National Championships were Jay natives and former North Country Union greats Jack and Callie Young, both of who earned multiple state titles in high school.
Callie, now a 21-year-old senior skiing at Dartmouth College, finished 20th overall in the freestyle sprint. Jack, a 19-year-old freshman skiing for Colby College, also produced his best result in the freestyle sprint (22nd overall, 4th junior).
2022 L.L.Bean U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships
At Soldier Hollow Nordic Center (Midway, Utah)
Local Results
Freestyle Sprint Qualifier
Top 30 make the open heats - all four locals made open heats
Jack Young: 17th overall, 4th junior qualifier
Seemann: 21st overall, 7th junior qualifier
Callie Young: 19th overall
Lawson: 24th overall
——
Overall Freestyle Sprint Results
Jack Young: 22nd overall, 4th junior
Seemann: 26th overall, 7th junior
Callie Young: 20th overall
Alex Lawson: 29th overall
——
Freestyle Mass Start (different distances)
Jack Young (10k junior boys): 59th junior
Seemann (7.5k junior girls): 2nd junior
Callie Young (20k women’s): 37th overall
Lawson (20k women’s): 4th overall
——
Classic Interval Start (all raced the same 10K)
Jack Young: 88th overall, 30th junior
Seemann: 32nd overall, 8th Junior
Callie Young: 39th overall
Lawson: 5th overall
——
Classic Sprint Qualifier
Seeman: 30th overall, 4th junior
Callie Young: 37th overall (did not make the heats)
Lawson: 18th overall
——
Overall Classic Sprint
Seemann: 20th overall, 2nd Junior
Lawson: 5th overall
