NEK Swim Week Draws Swimmers, Kayakers From Across Country

DERBY — Some 60 swimmers from all over the United States and an equal number of kayakers, slowed down and participated in the eighth annual NEK Swim Week – 46 miles on eight lakes over nine days.
Some swam one lake, one swam all.
Ryan Pope, 31, of Fitchburg, Mass., with his wife, Erin, paddling by his side, completed it all. Swimming in a wetsuit most of the week, Pope came in second in the 5-mile Willoughby Race (wetsuit division) behind a young star bursting on the scene, 14-year-old, Mathew Church of Marblehead, Mass. Church, finished the Willoughby five-mile race in a blistering time of one hour, 49 minutes with his mom and his dog on his kayak guiding the way.
Winning Willoughby among the women was Jenny Wolf, 38, of Concord, Mass., with the fastest non-wetsuit time of the day at 2:13:22. Among the non-wetsuit men, Ben Merrick, 59, of South Burlington, took home the jerky with a winning time of 2:35:24.
Hot weather and sunny skies greeted participants throughout the week. Perfect weather for swimming (less so for yackers), except on Friday night and Saturday morning when strong thunderstorms ripped through the region, causing a delay to the start of the Willoughby race until 1 p.m. on Saturday. By then the wind turned, and roared through the Willoughby Gap from the North West, giving swimmers and yackers our signature Willoughby Rush.
This summer, over 50 volunteer yackers signed on to support swimmers, many whom they did not know. These swims would not be possible for many swimmers without this growing posse of battle-hardened volunteers. Some, like local, Pam Ladds, a Hall of Fame yacker, also turned their talents to shucking endless ears of corn.
The week was blessed with many familiar members and an equal number of newcomers, traveling from Arizona, California, North Carolina, Minnesota, West Virginia, New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Virginia, New Hampshire, Maryland, Connecticut, Maine, and of course, Vermont. Big hits: the clarity and beauty of the waters, August sunshine, fresh day-picked corn from the Mountain View Farm Stand, Untapped Maple Syrup and Waffles, sandwiches from the Morgan Country Store, Subway, the Essex Tavern, and the White Caps Country Store, Chili by Kathleene Callicott on Thursday and the Highland Lodge on Sunday and the camaraderie among The Tribe of Kingdom Swimmers throughout the week.
with a little help from our friends:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.