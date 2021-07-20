You are the owner of this article.
NEK Trailblazers Reach Girls Lax Semifinals In Stowe

Front row from left: Grace Denio, Mairen Tierney, Ella Ceppetelli, Millie Clarner, Lila Cobb, Emmy Cobb and Isabel Bourgeois. Back row: Clara Andre, Ellie Rice, Avery Tomczyk, Maggie Zschau, Maren Nitsche, Lizza LaFlamme, Genevieve Hatch, Anna Cook and coach Tim Tierney. (Courtesy photo)

The Kingdom Trailblazers reached the semifinals in a regional girls lacrosse tournament in Stowe on July 17-18.

The Trailblazers, comprised of players in grades 9-12 from Northeast Kingdom towns, battled against teams from around New England.

The locals won three games on Saturday, beating Select teams from Rhode Island, Pioneer Valley Massachusetts and Hanover (N.H.). The semifinal on Sunday was hard-fought in torrential rain, and after leading the majority of the game, the Trailblazers lost in the final minute to the Mach 1 team from Hartford (Vt.) 12-11.

“I am so proud of this squad we brought here,” coach Tim Tierney said. “Most teams at this event are recruited and selected from a wide region as an elite team and we just have kids who just love to play from Danville, St Johnsbury, Waterford, Lyndon and Burke. This showed that our program develops players who can compete with anyone. Most importantly they all had fun.”

