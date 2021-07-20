NEK Trailblazers Reach Girls Lax Semifinals In Stowe

The Kingdom Trailblazers reached the semifinals in a regional girls lacrosse tournament in Stowe on July 17-18.
The Trailblazers, comprised of players in grades 9-12 from Northeast Kingdom towns, battled against teams from around New England.
The locals won three games on Saturday, beating Select teams from Rhode Island, Pioneer Valley Massachusetts and Hanover (N.H.). The semifinal on Sunday was hard-fought in torrential rain, and after leading the majority of the game, the Trailblazers lost in the final minute to the Mach 1 team from Hartford (Vt.) 12-11.
“I am so proud of this squad we brought here,” coach Tim Tierney said. “Most teams at this event are recruited and selected from a wide region as an elite team and we just have kids who just love to play from Danville, St Johnsbury, Waterford, Lyndon and Burke. This showed that our program develops players who can compete with anyone. Most importantly they all had fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.