The NEK Tri-Force, a 12U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, claimed first place in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend.
NEK Tri-Force 12U Softball Squad Captures Title In Massachusetts
Kevin Doyon
