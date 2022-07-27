NEK Tri-Force 12U Softball Squad Captures Title In Massachusetts

The NEK Tri-Force, a 12U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, claimed first place in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend. Front row, left to right: Emma Sanville and Jillian Dwyer. Middle row: Tanner Kittredge, Miranda Caron, Jenna Royer and Heidi Wohleb. Back row: manager Mike Dwyer, Layla Sackett, Megan Pittsley, Emerson Smith, Makiah Bollman and coach Justin Royer. (Contributed Photo)

The NEK Tri-Force, a 12U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, claimed first place in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.