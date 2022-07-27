NEK Tri-Force 18U Softball Team Claims Runners-Up In Massachusetts Tournament

The NEK Tri-Force, an 18U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, took runner-up in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend. Back row, left to right: Coach Naomi Drown, coach Justin Royer, Brydie Barton, Kaia Anderson, Kyara Rutledge, Rileigh Fortin, Isabelle Priest and coach Michael Priest. Front row: Coach Justin Lemieux, Michaela Priest, Jaydin Royer, Emersen Mitchell, Adriana Lemieux, Taylor Farnsworth and coach Mya Rutledge. (Contributed Photo)

The NEK Tri-Force, an 18U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, took runner-up in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend.

