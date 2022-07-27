The NEK Tri-Force, an 18U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, took runner-up in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend.
NEK Tri-Force 18U Softball Team Claims Runners-Up In Massachusetts Tournament
Kevin Doyon
