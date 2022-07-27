The NEK Tri-Force, an 18U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, took runner-up in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts this past weekend.
NEK Tri-Force 18U Softball Team Claims Runners-Up In Massachusetts Tournament
Kevin Doyon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Conservation groups sue over coal mines in Colorado, Montana
- Canada says pope's apology to Indigenous not enough
- Alaska State Troopers: Teen kills 3 siblings, himself
- AP News Summary at 8:09 p.m. EDT
- Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in US Northwest
- Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota
- Foundation returns Indigenous items to Mexican officials
- Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting
- Attorney General won't take over case of mayor's brother
- Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
- King County OKs creation of gun, ammunition drop off program
- Pipeline company to pay nearly $1M over California oil spill
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- LEADING OFF: Ohtani's strikeout streak, Giants' losing skid
- Suárez signs with Uruguayan team, returning to soccer roots
- DK Metcalf watches as Seahawks QB competition gets underway
- Red Sox exec: No plans for Bogaerts, Devers trade talks
- 50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match
- A's get 1st series sweep of season, beat Astros 4-2
- Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5
- C-USA's state of transition: 6 of 11 schools in final year
- Ravens begin camp hoping to rebound from injury-filled 2021
- Corpus Christi London pitcher Kade Budd tops TSWA 3A team
- Chargers safety James not practicing due to contract talks
- WNBA's Griner tells drug trial: 'My career is my whole life'
- Coastal Carolina QB McCall signs NIL with Darlington Raceway
- Dbacks extend Giants' losing streak to 7 games with 5-3 win
- A's, Irvin beat Astros 4-2 for 1st series sweep of season
- Rodríguez HR again, 3-run shot in 7th, Mariners sweep Texas
- Gymnastics congress moved to let Russian officials attend
- Panthers want QB Mayfield to stay aggressive, avoid mistakes
- Penn State's Clifford mum on college players organizing
- Dodgers strike early, avoid sweep with 7-1 win over Nats
- Tom Brady is back, but he's hardly the only story for Bucs
- Packers' Bakhtiari won't make predictions about his return
- Tellez hits pair of 3 HRs, Brewers top Twins 10-4 for sweep
- And they're off! Steelers QB derby begins in earnest
- Sinner makes quarterfinals at Croatia Open, Rune loses again
- Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal
- Quinn says he's on board as rebuilding Bears begin practices
- Vikings, Jefferson believe star WR still on verge of takeoff
- Suns extend contract of NBA's Coach of the Year Williams
- Trio of key Raiders arrive at camp with team-first mentality
- Old-guy quarterbacks could give Big Ten different look
- Comeback: Warren rebounds from rocky start leading Big Ten
- Lawrence, Jaguars hope receivers' Caribbean trip pays off
- NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir
- Rocket Mortgage Classic gives players a shot before playoffs
- Kurt Busch to miss Indy with concussion-like symptoms
- Garoppolo, Samuel not practicing with 49ers at start of camp
- Lions optimistic going into second season under Campbell
- Reyes' 2-out, 2-run double in 9th rallies Tigers over Padres
- Saints' Thomas returns from injury absence with 'no regrets'
- Bills QB Allen stays true to his roots as his NFL star rises
- Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final
- Cards hopeful WR Brown isn't out long with hamstring injury
- Russell Wilson ushers in new Broncos era, in a hurry to win
- Day 1 of camp gives glimpse of Patriots' offensive structure
- US defender Richards joins Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich
- Kraken sign F Ryan Donato to $1.2 million, 1-year deal
- No. 1 pick Holliday gets $8.19 million bonus from Orioles
- For Giants QB Daniel Jones, it's a make-or-break season
- Rangers sign 4th-round RHP Porter for $3.7M day after Rocker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.