NEK Tri-Force Rocket To Softball Title

NEK Tri-Force Rocket To Softball Title
Back row, left to right: Coach Jesse Kittredge, Cassidy Kittredge, Emily Clark, Samara Rutledge, Khyla Reynoso, Rylie Taylor, Allison Lapierre, Michaela Priest, coach Debra Priest and coach Neil Lefebvre. Front row: Kyra Nelson, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Adrianna Hever, Addison Ely and Emersen Mitchell. (Courtesy photo)

The NEK Tri-Force 14U softball team won the Vermont Rockets 21st Invitational Tournament in St. Albans this past weekend.

Back row, left to right: Coach Jesse Kittredge, Cassidy Kittredge, Emily Clark, Samara Rutledge, Khyla Reynoso, Rylie Taylor, Allison Lapierre, Michaela Priest, coach Debra Priest and coach Neil Lefebvre. Front row: Kyra Nelson, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Adrianna Hever, Addison Ely and Emersen Mitchell.

