NEK Tri-Force Rocket To Softball Title

The NEK Tri-Force 14U softball team won the Vermont Rockets 21st Invitational Tournament in St. Albans this past weekend.
Back row, left to right: Coach Jesse Kittredge, Cassidy Kittredge, Emily Clark, Samara Rutledge, Khyla Reynoso, Rylie Taylor, Allison Lapierre, Michaela Priest, coach Debra Priest and coach Neil Lefebvre. Front row: Kyra Nelson, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Adrianna Hever, Addison Ely and Emersen Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.