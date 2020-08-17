The NEK Tri-Force 14U and 12U snagged a pair of Vermont ASA softball state championships on Saturday at Leonard Field.
The 12U squad rolled past Storm Blue, 12-0 and 14-8, to claim the crown. The local 14U club, meanwhile, rallied back to win the title. Down a game after a 3-1 loss in the opener, the Tri-Force stormed back from a 6-1 deficit in Game 2 for a 7-6 win. In the decisive game, a three-inning affair, the locals pulled out a 3-2 win.
