The NEK Tri-Force swept the visiting Brattleboro Heat in a 16U ASA softball tripleheader on a sweltering Saturday at Leonard Field.
The Tri-Force, an all-star ballclub made up of players from Lyndon, St. J and Danville, dispatched the visitors 3-0, 16-1 and 4-2. Kyara Rutledge, Alexis Duranleau and Adriana Lemeiux picked up wins in the circle.
The 14U Tri-Force squad won two games, 4-1 and 9-1, against Storm Blue on Saturday while the 12U club earned a 9-1 victory and took a 4-3 defeat against Storm Blue on Sunday.
