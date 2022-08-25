New Coach, Young Littleton Squad Ready To Blaze Their Own Trail

LITTLETON — Its a new-look Littleton squad this season with a youthful roster and first-year coach — but the Crusaders’ goal remains the same as it does every year… to be the last team standing.
Replacing Clinton Brown on the LHS sidelines is newcomer Joe Hertel. He takes over a program that won the Division IV crown in 2020 and sported a 13-2-1 record en route to the state semifinals a year ago — Hertel knows a similar postseason run will not come lightly.
“I think the team and myself have high expectations and we will use that to push ourselves on the field and in practice. On the same note, I think the best learning experiences come from the losses. We have a pretty tough schedule right out of the gate and I’m looking forward to that.”
Inheriting a ball club with recent success is hard to ignore, but Hertel and his team have made it clear, that they are not looking back and are only focused on the road ahead.
“We aren’t last year’s team so I don’t want to put that type of pressure on them or compare them to last year’s team,” Hertel said. “With the team being so young and this being my first year of coaching, I’m focused on creating a good foundation for the years to come.”
After graduating five seniors from last year’s final four roster, including standout Bre Lemay (31 goals, 19 assists), the Crusaders will need younger players to step up and fill the now vacated roles. Hertel has plenty of youth to choose from. His roster this season returns ten players — all of whom are juniors or younger. There are also six freshmen coming on board as well as the squad’s lone senior, Alba Perez, who is a former field hockey player. He will lean on a trio of captains, juniors Lauryn Corrigan and Kaitlyn Ilacqua and sophomore Addison Hadlock to help lead the way.
It’s a young team, but for the most part, an experienced team that is eager to return to the top of D-IV and is putting in the work now to do so.
“Preseason has gone well,” Hertel said. “We are working on a lot of fundamentals and conditioning. The team is very receptive and picks up on a lot of the concepts very quickly.
“The team energy has been great. They are definitely a fun bunch with a lot of personalities. I think there is always a buzz around a team that has won a state championship and had a semifinal appearance last year.”
Hertel replaces Brown who guided the Crusaders for the past five seasons. The Michigan native brings with him a playing background in which he was a year-round soccer player in high school, competing on spring and fall travel teams, in summer tournaments and playing indoors during the winter.
Hertel decided to get involved in coaching after watching his children play sports and realizing he had a lot to offer back to the game.
“I have had a lot of great coaches and want to share that back to the community,” he said. “I accepted the Littleton job because the opportunity presented itself. I work at the Freehouse and have gotten to know a lot of the students and teachers in the LHS system. It seems like finding coaches is harder and harder to come by so I’m looking to give back the same way my coaches did for me.”
Littleton opens its season with three straight home games, first hosting Pittsburg on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., then welcoming Groveton and Colebrook the following week.
