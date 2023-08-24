No. 5 Woodsville knocks off No. 4 Profile in penalty kicks in the New Hampshire Division IV quarterfinals in Bethlehem on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Tied 2-all after two overtimes, the Engineers won 4-3 in the PK shootout to advance to the final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
No. 5 Woodsville knocks off No. 4 Profile in penalty kicks in the New Hampshire Division IV quarterfinals in Bethlehem on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Tied 2-all after two overtimes, the Engineers won 4-3 in the PK shootout to advance to the final four. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The New Hampshire high school soccer season kicks off Friday with five area teams in action.
The White Mountains boys, Woodsville boys and girls and Colebrook boys and girls are all on the road against the likes of Inter-Lakes, Moultonborough and Gorham, respectively. Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, the first local-versus-local affair will feature both Groveton’s boys and girls teams taking on Profile.
The White Mountain girls along with teams from Littleton and Lisbon will each play their season openers on Tuesday.
N.H. BOYS H.S. SOCCER
The Woodsville boys return all but three players from their N.H. Division IV runner-up season a year ago and perhaps have the largest target on their backs out of the local squads after back-to-back championship game appearances.
To get to the finals, the Engineers had to erase Profile and then Littleton, both of whom are also primed for strong seasons again.
Profile was the No. 3 seed in last season’s tournament, and like Woodsville, put together a 15-win season. Littleton ran to the final four as the No. 7 seed and will return all 11 starters from last fall’s roster.
Ninth-seeded Colebrook and No. 15 Groveton suffered first-round losses a season ago while Lisbon and D-III White Mountains aim to re-enter the playoff field this fall.
N.H. GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Like the boys, the Woodsville girls advanced the furthest out of the area teams — seeing a run to the N.H. Division IV final four end at the hands of eventual champion Newmarket.
The Engineers took down Profile on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Littleton also bowed out in a surprising quarterfinal exit.
However, the Patriots and Crusaders will be primed to contend once again and should have extra motivation as each team nearly brings back the entirety of last season’s roster — Littleton graduated just one senior and Profile had three.
Groveton earned the 13 seed last season before falling in the first round while Lisbon and D-III White Mountains were on the outside looking in. Colebrook features a young squad with no seniors, looking to end a two-year playoff absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.