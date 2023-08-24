The New Hampshire high school soccer season kicks off Friday with five area teams in action.

The White Mountains boys, Woodsville boys and girls and Colebrook boys and girls are all on the road against the likes of Inter-Lakes, Moultonborough and Gorham, respectively. Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, the first local-versus-local affair will feature both Groveton’s boys and girls teams taking on Profile.

