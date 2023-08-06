BRISTOL, Conn. — The St. Johnsbury Turtles are headed home.
Salem starter Rowan Briggs tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, and Salem (New Hampshire) knocked out the Vermont state champions 12-1 in four innings in an elimination game at the Little League New England Regionals at Leon J. Breen Field on Sunday afternoon.
Briggs fanned eight batters and walked just one while the New Hampshire state champs jumped on St. J starter Landon Mosher for four runs on one hit in the first before tacking on five more runs on just three hits in the second in the mercy-rule-shortened ball game.
St. J lost its opener on Saturday, 12-0 to Canton, Massachusetts, in the double-elimination tournament. But the Turtles rallied late Sunday to prevent being shut out in back-to-back games.
With two out in the top of the fourth, lefty Owen Tucker doubled off Briggs with a shot over the left fielder’s head [Tucker also reached on a walk in his first at-bat, one of just three St. J players to reach base].
Reliever Mason Wiles then entered to face Caleb Decker, who drove in Tucker after smoking a line drive to the opposite-field fence. Decker, looking to stretch it into a triple, was called safe at third base after bang-bang. The Salem coach, however, asked for a video-replay challenge and the umpires ruled Decker was out at third for the final out of the game.
Brody Mann’s bunt single to lead off the third was St. J’s only other hit of the day. Mosher at shortstop also made a dazzling backhanded stop before gunning the runner at first for another Turtle highlight.
Mosher, the St. J starter, walked the first three batters of the game before Nico Cardinale pumped in a two-RBI single. Salem finished the first with four runs on one hit. After a leadoff single and two more walks, Mann replaced Mosher, but the New Hampshire hitters stayed dialed in.
Acen Torrens White delivered a two-run single and Briggs added an RBI single in Salem’s five-run second. New Hampshire tacked on three more in the bottom of the third for a 12-0 lead on singles from Nate Makiej (two RBIs) and Gavin Griffin (RBI).
New Hampshire advances to play the loser of Monday’s Massachusetts-Maine winner’s bracket game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Despite the results at the regional tournament, the Turtles can hold their heads high following a historic summer run to Bristol. After seizing the District 4 title, St. Johnsbury earned the Vermont state title for just the second time in program history and first since 1985. They are the first St. J team to advance to Bristol, Conn.
“It was the best feeling when I became the coach of this group at the beginning of all-star play,” St. J manager Rene Bathalon said. “It turned into weeks of very awesome baseball with this Turtle Power team. I couldn’t ask for anything else. Whatever happened here, we made it here. We didn’t come through in these games, but I am very proud of these boys. We are champions and we got to come to Bristol.”
——
SCHEDULE
All games at Bristol, Connecticut
(ESPN+ = subscription required)
Saturday, Aug. 5
Game 1: Massachusetts 12, St. Johnsbury (Vt.) 0
Game 2: Maine 3, New Hampshire 0 (7)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 3: New Hampshire (Salem) 12, St. Johnsbury 1 (4)
Monday, Aug. 7
Game 4: Massachusetts vs. Maine, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Game 5: New Hampshire vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Aug. 10
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
