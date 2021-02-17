New Jersey Catcher Claudia Knapp To Join Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — Claudia Knapp, a catcher and first baseman from Howell High School in Farmingdale, New Jersey, committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team for the 2021-22 campaign, the school announced Wednesday.
Knapp is a three-year varsity player at Howell. As a sophomore in 2019, she was a part of a Rebel team that finished 18-5 and captured first place in the Shore A North Division. Her 2020 high school season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was able to play travel softball with New Jersey Heat Fast Pitch. In 41 games with the Heat, she batted .354 with 16 home runs and 68 runs batted in.
Lyndon softball coach Kevin Valentine expects Knapp to make a big impact in the Hornet lineup.
“She is a game-changer who will be a force in the NAC conference,” said Lyndon coach Kevin Valentine. “She is a tremendous hitter with great power and on defense will control the game behind the plate . Claudia has a rocket arm as evidenced by throwing out 20 of 26 attempted steals in Showcase games.”
Knapp joins Lauren Siciliano of Lynbrook, New York in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.