WOODSVILLE — It was so nice, they did it twice.
Now, after winning back-to-back New Hampshire Division IV basketball state championships, the Woodsville boys are looking to bring home the title once again and become the first team since Lisbon (2005-07) to pull off the coveted three-peat in D-IV.
The top-seeded Engineers were the definition of dominance last season, running the table in the regular season before bullying their way through the playoffs to finish a perfect, 22-0 season with a 58-49 win over No. 2 Concord Christian in the finals.
Entering the 2022-23 season, the two-time defending champs have won 31 straight games, which is the longest active streak in New Hampshire.
The road to continued perfection and a third-straight title will look much different than it did a year ago. Entering last season, Woodsville returned four starters from the 2021 championship team — which also ended the program’s 44-year title drought.
This season, only one starter returns; meaning it will be a new-look lineup for a team that relied heavily on the production of its seniors last winter.
“The last two years we had a core of four or five guys,” head coach Jamie Walker said. “This year’s team has a lot of new faces. It is not the same group. We lost three starters that had the ball in their hands 80% of the time. This team will be different.”
Included in last season’s graduated group was Granite State North Player of the Year Cam Tenney-Burt and Division IV All-State second-teamer and Granite State North All-Conference choice Elijah Flocke. The dynamic duo combined for 43.5 points and 20 rebounds a game.
“We have a few guys returning that played meaningful minutes last year but the only one that played a key role was Cam Davidson,” Walker said. “The others played off of Tenney-Burt, Flocke and [Mike] Maccini. It will be different for them this year without those three getting the attention of the opposing defense.”
Walker says junior Jack Boudreault and sophomores Landon Kingsbury and Connor Newcombe are among those that will need to step up and play bigger roles this year.
“It will need to be in all parts of the game too, not just scoring or rebounding or playing defense but everywhere,” Walker said. “The expectations of this team are to get better as the season goes along — to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season headed to the playoffs.”
Along with the trio of aforementioned underclassmen expected to step into expanded roles this season, Davidson returns from last season’s starting unit with an opportunity to blossom into the go-to guy for the young Engineers. Last season, Davidson (10 ppg, 9 rpg) nearly averaged a double-double. A physical presence, Davidson’s skill and experience will be leaned upon on the court, but also in helping manage the lofty expectations that are cast upon a team that has won two consecutive championships.
“I think every team that wins a championship has a target on their back,” Walker said. “Add the back-to-back and undefeated season, I think that target only gets bigger. My assistant coach saw it in summer games over the last two years. He saw teams celebrate a little bit more when they beat us over the summer.”
For a team that hasn’t experienced an official loss in roughly 600 days, the quest for a three-peat still remains the inevitable goal. To get there, however, it is first going to take an inexperienced group to come together and figure out how to continue to win with a new-look roster.
“I think we will play a similar style [as last season] or at least try to; each team is different so it will depend on what clicks with this group,” Walker said. “This group is very young as far as playoff experience goes. We have three players that have experienced it but only one that was a focal point of what we did. The others played a role but were asked to help; not lead the team. That is going to change this year. How the younger guys develop throughout the year will determine how the end of our season goes.”
The Engineers’ title defense gets underway Dec. 2 at Moultonborough. They open up at home a week later against Pittsburg-Canaan.
