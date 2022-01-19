LYNDONVILLE — Luke Warner, a 6-foot-2 guard from Oswego High School in Oswego, N.Y., committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for next fall.
Warner is a two-year co-captain and starting guard at Oswego. He helped lead the Buccaneers to a 7-2 record in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, the program’s best record since 2011-12. This season Oswego is currently 3-3 and in the thick of the Salt City Athletic Conference race. Warner has averaged eight points, four rebounds, and two assists per game.
He has also played club basketball with Ontario Storm for several years.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak believes that Warner will bring added depth to the Hornet backcourt and have an excellent career in a Lyndon uniform.
“Luke has a passion and desire to maximize his potential as a player. He has played against high-level competition both in high school and with his travel team. Most importantly, he’s a very high-character young man who will add to the culture that we have been building. I’m very happy that he will be joining our program and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Oswego head coach Jim LaMacchia commented on what Warner has meant to the Buccaneer program. “Lucas is the true definition of a student-athlete, as he works as hard in the classroom as he does in the gym. He sets a goal, then implements a plan on how to achieve that goal. He is a great role model for our community and for all future Buccaneers.”
Warner is Lyndon’s first announced recruit in their 2022 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.