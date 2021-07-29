You have permission to edit this article.
Newport CC’s Giroux Tops 1st Day of Junior Tournament

MIDDLEBURY — Austin Giroux of Newport Country Club has a four-stroke lead going into Friday’s final round of the July 29-30 Vermont Junior Tour Stroke Play Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.

Playing in the 15-18-year-old division, the North Country Union High School senior-to-be and two-time Record Golfer of the Year shot a one-over-par 72, putting him ahead of the 76 posted by runner-up Alex Leonard of Williston Golf Club in the 20-player field. In fifth place with a 79 is 2020 Lake Region Union grad Jackson King of Barton Golf Club.

There are four age divisions set up, 10-14 and 15-18 for boys and girls. Cash Mosher of Newport CC is 12th of the 21 players in the 10-14 boys division.

