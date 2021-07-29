Newport CC’s Giroux Tops 1st Day of Junior Tournament

MIDDLEBURY — Austin Giroux of Newport Country Club has a four-stroke lead going into Friday’s final round of the July 29-30 Vermont Junior Tour Stroke Play Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
Playing in the 15-18-year-old division, the North Country Union High School senior-to-be and two-time Record Golfer of the Year shot a one-over-par 72, putting him ahead of the 76 posted by runner-up Alex Leonard of Williston Golf Club in the 20-player field. In fifth place with a 79 is 2020 Lake Region Union grad Jackson King of Barton Golf Club.
There are four age divisions set up, 10-14 and 15-18 for boys and girls. Cash Mosher of Newport CC is 12th of the 21 players in the 10-14 boys division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.