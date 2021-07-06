WILLISTON — A local teenager is leading the 115th Vermont Amateur.
Newport’s Austin Giroux fired a 1-under 70 in the opening round on Tuesday at Williston Golf Club, taking a one-shot lead over Manchester’s Ryan Porter and Ekwanok’s Taylor Bellemare heading into Wednesday’s second round.
“It feels good, but there’s still a lot of golf left,” said Giroux, a rising senior at North Country Union High School. “Just hoping to stay consistent.”
The reigning Vermont Division I high school state golf champion, Giroux carded bogeys on two of the first three holes but rebounded with a pair of birdies to make the turn at even-par on the tree-lined, 6,163-yard layout.
The Newport Country Club golfer then got his round to 2 under with birdies on 12 and 15 but settled for 1 under after a bogey on 17.
“I am happy with my round,” Giroux said. “I didn’t hit the ball well over the first few holes, but from holes 5-18, I played pretty good golf. I hit pretty much every green and didn’t get in any trouble.”
Giroux, a standout for the Falcons during the high school soccer and basketball seasons, was among the second threesome out on the course on the fine summer morning.
“I’ve been hitting the ball better over the last cast couple of weeks,” Giroux said. “I was ready coming in.”
Other locals include Nelson Eaton, a recent St. J Academy graduate who shared the D-I state golf title with Giroux. He fired a 3-over 74 and is tied for ninth. Newport’s Tyler Smith and Barton’s Jackson King (sophomore at Husson) shot 7-over 78s and are tied for 37th. Nick Murphy of Lyndonville, now playing out of Rocky Ridge Golf Club, shot 10-over 81 and is tied for 58th.
Defending champion Garren Poirier shot an opening-round 7-over 78. Three players carded 1-over 72s, including Troy Evans, Troy Goliber and Cory Jozefiak, the 2020 runner-up.
Williston Golf Club is hosting the Vermont Amateur for the first time. The three-day, 72-hole, 99-competitor tourney continues Wednesday. The top 40 players, including ties, who make the cut after the first and second rounds will play in Thursday’s 36-hole finale.
For Giroux, it’s just his second appearance in the summer’s marquee event. He competed in the Vermont Amateur two years ago in Rutland.
He tees off in the penultimate threesome in Wednesday’s second round (1:40 p.m.)
“It will be the same type of thing as today,” Giroux said. “Keep the ball in play and take advantage of the wedges into greens.”
