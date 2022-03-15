NHBCO Division IV All-State Teams; Roy, Maccini Earn Coach Of Year Honors
Profile second-year coach Mitchell Roy was named Division IV boys coach of the year.

The Woodsville Engineers capped a perfect 22-0 season with their second straight Division IV boys basketball crown on Friday while Concord Christian a week earlier reigned on the girls side.

The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization, meanwhile, recently released their 2021-22 Division IV All-State hoops lists.

There was plenty of local flavor.

Profile second-year coach Mitchell Roy was named D-IV Coach of the Year while Woodsville’s Rob Maccini was named JV Coach of the Year.

Profile went from a 1-9 record in a shortened 2021 season to 11-10 this winter, their first season over. 500 in four years.

“This is a huge honor to be voted for this in a division loaded with great coaches,” Roy said. “This really is a team award because, without the players’ year-round commitment to improving, any success our team has had would not be possible. I’m very excited to see what the future holds for this group.”

Cam Tenney-Burt, one of the division’s premier scorers, earned first-team honors on the boys side while three area girls — Lauren McKee of Littleton, Marissa Kenison of Groveton and Ariana Lord of Colebrook — were named to the All-State first team.

The full list is below:

DIVISION IV

BOYS

Player of the Year: Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian

Jack Ford Award: Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian

Coach of the Year: Mitchell Roy, Profile

JV Coach of the Year: Rob Maccini, Woodsville

First Team

Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian, Sr.

Owen Finklestien, Epping, Sr.

Karl Yonkers, Holy Family, Sr.

Thomas Ferdinando, Derryfield, Fr.

Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville, Sr.

Jason Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Second Team

Brode Frink, Concord Christian, Fr.

Elijah Flocke, Woodsville, Sr.

Gabriel Lacasse, Holy Family, Soph.

Mike Picard, Epping, Sr.

Cam Clerment, Lin-Wood, Sr.

Josh Robie, Profile, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Mike Hampson, Littleton, Sr.

Colby Bost, Newmarket, Sr.

Jordan Roode, Pittsfield, Sr.

Jack Krasnof, Derryfield, Soph.

Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Soph.

Mike Maccini, Woodsville, Sr.

Brian Weeks, Farmington, Sr.

Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Chris Corliss, Groveton, Sr.

Jake Avery, Li-Wood, Jr.

Gavin Forcier, Nute, Jr.

Brayden Eastman, Hinsdale, Soph.

Seth Huggard, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Kayden Hoskins, Littleton, Soph.

Alex Leslie, Profile, Soph.

All-Defensive Team

Elijah Flocke, Woodsville Sr.

Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian, Sr.

Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Mike Picard, Epping, Sr.

Colby Bost, Newmarket, Sr.

——

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Elyse Ngenda, Derryfield

Jack Ford Award: Sophie Grondon, Pittsburg-Canaan

Coach of the Year: Matt Jordan, Pittsburg-Canaan

First Team

Elyse Ngenda, Derryfield, Fr.

Lauren McKee, Littleton, Sr.

Katie Loranger, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.

Marissa Kenison, Groveton, Jr.

Ariana Lord, Colebrook, Jr.

Meghan Roberts, Hinsdale, Sr.

Second Team

Cassie Mosher, Newmarket, Sr.

Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee, Jr.

Sarah Brown, Lisbon, Sr.

Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Sr.

Maddie West, Pittsburg-Canaan, Jr.

Sophie Grondon, Pittsburg-Canaan Sr.

Honorable Mention

Lena Nicholson, Newmarket Jr.

Elily Schafemeyer, Groveton, Sr.

Emma Smith, Concord Christian, 8

Leah Krull, Woodsville, Sr.

Sarah Muir, Concord Christian 8

Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Jr.

Zoe Grondin, Gorham, Sr.

Ava Plage, Derryfield, Jr.

Lilli Carlile, Concord Christian, Fr.

Mya Brown, Profile, Soph.

Madison Ricker, Farmington, Fr.

Kaylee Manzella, Littleton, Sr.

Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Sr.

Emily Farr, Woodsville, Sr.

Addy Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Soph.

All-Defensive Team

Kaylee Manzella, Littleton, Sr.

Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Sr.

Elyse Ngenda, Derryfield, Fr.

Sarah Muir, Concord Christian, 8

Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Jr.

