Woodsville coach Jamie Walker chats with his team in the Division IV boys basketball championship at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was named the division's top coach on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Connor Houston (11) and Cam Davidson share a laugh during fourth-seeded Woodsville's 57-49 win over No. 6 Holy Family in the Division IV boys basketball championship at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday, March 5, 2023. It was the third straight championship for the Engineers. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The fourth-seeded Woodsville boys capped off historic back-to-back-to-back championships on Sunday, disposing of No. 6 Holy Family 57-49 in the Division IV state final at Colby-Sawyer College to become the first three-peat champs in the division since Lisbon (2005-07).
The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization on Thursday released its 2022-23 Division IV All-State boys hoops teams.
Myriad local hoopers were lauded.
Jamie Walker, Woodsville’s 22-year head coach earned his third coach of the year award, his second in three years.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers,” Walker said. “The award is a reflection of the work the kids and assistant coaches put in through the season.”
Engineer senior forward Cam Davidson, who had 19 points and nine boards in the state final was the runner-up to player of the year Brode Frink of Concord Christian. Profile’s Josh Robie and Littleton’s Kayden Hoskins joined Davidson on the All-State first team.
Littleton’s Dre Akines and and Woodsville’s Connor Houston were named to the All-Defensive team.
