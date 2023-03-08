NHBCO Division IV Girls All-State Teams: Clough Named COY, North Country Standouts Grab Four First-Team Spots

The second-seeded Colebrook Mohawks knocked off rival Groveton 47-44 in an all-North Country final on Sunday to capture the girls Division IV basketball crown.
The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Division IV All-State hoops lists.
Plenty of locals were honored.
Woodsville’s Tori Clough, the second-year leader who led the 14th-seeded Engineers to a stirring run to the final four and a near upset of eventual-champion Colebrook in the semifinals, was named the D-IV coach of the year.
“It means a lot to me that my fellow coaches thought enough of my program to give me this honor,” Clough said. “It’s also an honor that really belongs to my players for buying into the system, to my coaching staff who prepares us to be better every day, and to the huge support system I have from past and current coaches around the league. Although it is a tremendous honor, I would trade it without hesitation for three more points in our semifinal game.”
Littleton’s Kelly Hadlock took home JV coach of the year honors.
Littleton’s Addison Hadlock, Colebrook’s Ariana Lord and Groveton’s Marissa Kenison and Delaney Whiting locked up four of the six spots on the first team.
Hadlock and Colebrook’s Sierra Riff also made the all-defensive team.
The full list is below:
Player of the Year
Elizabeth Tschudin Sunapee, Sr.
Jack Ford Award
Jacqueline Giroux, Pittsburg-Canaan
Varsity Coach of the Year
Tori Clough, Woodsville
JV Coach of the Year
Kelly Hadlock, Littleton
——
First Team
Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee, Sr.
Addison Hadlock, Littleton, Soph.
Arianna Lord, Colebrook, Sr.
Marissa Kenison, Groveton, Sr.
Lena Nicholson, Newmarket, Sr.
Delaney Whiting, Groveton, Fr.
——
Second Team
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook, Soph.
Madison Ricker, Farmington, Soph.
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Sr.
Brooklyn Pagach, Hinsdale, Jr.
Katie Vellie, Moultonborough, Sr.
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Jr.
——
Honorable Mention
Amya Beckles, Newmarket Fr.
Ava Buchanan, Portsmouth Christian, Fr.
Maddie West, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Mya Brown, Profile, Jr.
Hannah Dion, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Emma McKeage, Colebrook, Sr.
Jacqueline Giroux, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
Saidy Placey Pittsburg-Canaan, Jr.
Sarah Godin, Gorham, Jr.
Makayla LaPanne, Farmington, Sr.
Annabel Shumway, Epping, Jr.
Ella Horsch, Littleton, Fr.
Madi Girouard, Gorham, Jr.
Kourtney Kaplan, Franklin, 8th
Kaitlyn Clark, Lisbon, Sr.
——
All-Defensive Team
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Sr.
Katie Vellie, Moultonborough, Sr.
Addison Hadlock, Littleton, Fr.
Jillian Long, Newmarket, Soph.
Jacqueline Giroux, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
